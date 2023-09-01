The One Fact to Remember When You're Feeling Frustrated With Your Dog

A social media video of a dog owner explaining why people should never take their frustration out on dogs has been praised online.

The viral video reminded TikTokers that most dogs have an IQ score that's equivalent to a two-year-old human, and that as a result their level of understanding about the world around them is the same as a toddler.

The TikTok post, which had been shared to the platform by @Maligator.Novah, features Belgian Malinois Novah who is actually two years old.

Novah the Belgian Malinois recently featured in a viral social media video that reminded viewers why they should always remain patient when dealing with dogs. @Maligator.Novah

The video's creator had written over a clip of Novah: "Whenever you're feeling frustrated with your dog, just remember that the average dog has the IQ of a two-year-old human".

It's true that a dog's mental ability is akin to a human between the age of 2 and 2 and a half, according to findings shared on the American Psychological Association's website. The organization had written that a renowned psychologist and canine researcher, Stanley Coren, had put dogs' ages up on par with human toddlers.

Coren's 2009 estimation that dogs could be more intelligent than some toddlers makes sense of the long-held belief among many that dogs can easily understand our social cues and emotions.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @Maligator.Novah, the TikTok post has been liked by over 485,000 users and commented on more than 2,000 times. Plenty of users have praised the video's creator for encouraging others to be more understanding when dealing with dogs.

"And that they don't get to experience life like we do, mostly waiting for us to come home and go on walks," one user wrote.

"I love my dog so much it hurts. Thinking about the times I've lashed out on him makes me feel so sad and the saddest part is they always forgive you," another user commented.

A different user shared: "I really needed this. Last week was rough and I was mad at my dog. It gets hard sometimes".

"I always remind myself that their lives are much shorter than ours, and I want it to be the best so I can't be mad," a fourth TikToker added.

Novah's owner had captioned the post: "This fact definitely changed my perspective!"

The TikTok post can be seen here.

