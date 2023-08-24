Watch as Dog Falls in Love With Friend's Puppy: 'Wants to Keep Him'

One German shorthaired pointer meeting a new puppy for the first time has melted hearts, leaving many social-media users insisting that now she needs a young dog of her own.

Owner Kim McClain introduced her dog Letty to the small puppy. Although she wasn't sure how she'd react, she certainly wasn't expecting what she saw. While the puppy, also a German shorthaired pointer (GSP), enjoyed a hard-earned rest, Letty lay in front of him and gently patted his head with her paw.

Since McClain shared the video of the moment Letty "fell in love" on her TikTok account (@kimrmcclain) on August 12, thousands of internet users were besotted by the blossoming friendship. The viral video has already been viewed almost 1 million times and received over 113,000 likes at the time of writing.

GSPs are a firm family favorite, ranking in 10th place in the American Kennel Club's (AKC) most-popular dog breeds of 2022. Perhaps it's their playful nature, or their enthusiasm for just about any task they're given, but there are many reasons to love the faithful GSP.

Letty, the German shorthaired pointer, gently strokes the puppy while he sleeps. The dog's reaction has gone viral and warmed many TikTok users' hearts. @kimrmcclain

The AKC refers to the breed as happy, trainable pets who love running, swimming or sports more than most. They have an almost limitless energy, so owners must give them plenty of exercise and space to tire themselves out every day.

Once this breed has had their fill of vigorous daily exercise, they also enjoy quality time with their owners at home, as the AKC adds that they are highly affectionate and good with children. Fortunately for Letty and her new best friend, GSPs are also considered friendly and sociable with other dogs too, whether in the home, or ones they meet out during walks.

As McClain wrote on the caption alongside the video that "Letty wants to keep him," it has left many TikTok users insisting that the GSP needs her own dog now, too. McClain might have loved seeing Letty's softer side, but the thought of having a second one might be a somewhat daunting prospect.

In subsequent videos, shared on the TikTok account, Letty can be seen running around with the puppy once he had woken up from his nap. The duo bound around the house together, and despite their relative size differences, they are already inseparable.

The clip has warmed many hearts, leading to more than 1,030 comments on the viral post, many of which praise Letty for being so gentle.

One commenter wrote: "there is no way she could wave her tail faster."

Another person responded: "How sweet, and she is being so gentle."

Many joked about the GSP laying claim to this puppy, as one comment reads: "that's now her puppy...your friend must go get another one!"

"We side with Letty, she needs a GSP sibling," posted one TikTok user.

Newsweek reached out to @kimrmcclain via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.