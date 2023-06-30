Dog's First Trip to the Beach Backfires in Funny Clip: 'It's Not Quicksand'

A social media video of an English bulldog's first time at the beach has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video captured the dog named Eggnog walking timidly along the sandy beach with his body lowered towards the ground as if to prevent himself from slipping into it. Eggnog's owner can be heard making light of the situation by saying "it's just sand, it's not quicksand and you're not sinking."

A stock image of a bulldog at a beach. The viral video shared with audiences how frightened Eggnog the bulldog was of the sand. Getty Images

The dog can be seen walking nervously alongside his English bulldog sister, who appeared to be at complete ease walking along the beachfront.

Eggnog's owner can be heard calling him a "wobbly salamander" in the clip.

The video had been comically captioned: "First time at the beach went well..."

How Can You Keep Your Dog Under Control at the Beach?

Dogs typically love running free on a beach, but letting them run wild off-leash could land them in all sorts of trouble. The U.K. pet charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) says that owners should always check whether the beach they're planning on visiting is dog-friendly. If it is, then the charity advises owners to be mindful of hazardous objects like shards of glass that could be on the sand.

"Drinking salty sea water can give your dog a nasty bout of sickness and/or diarrhea, and in some cases can make them seriously ill and dehydrated. Always take plenty of fresh tap water, along with a travel bowl," the PDSA adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 22 by @EggnogTheBulldog, the TikTok post has been liked by over 54,000 users and commented on more than 100 times. Plenty of users have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the comments section below the post.

"But it feels funny under his paws though," one user wrote.

"That's cute," another user added.

One TikToker jokingly imitated the pup in a comment: "Are you sure this water's sanitary? It looks questionable to me!"

"I had a bulldog that would not go near mud or wet dirt he would find a alternate route. Hilarious," shared a different user.

