Pets

Dog Signing Owner's Marriage Certificate Stuns Internet: 'Is This Real?'

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A social-media clip of a dog signing its owners' marriage certificate has stunned audiences online.

The heartwarming viral video was posted on June 22 by @ElisseMills_ and has received more than 4.1 million views. It captures the moment when the pup stamped his owners' marriage license with a proud paw print, with the help of his paw-rent, the groom. "To further prove that Colorado weddings are superior, here's your reminder that your dog can sign your marriage license," a caption across the video reads.

"[Public Service Announcement] to have your dog sign your marriage license please and thank you," the video's creator Elisse Mills wrote under the post. The TikTok user shared in her account bio that she's a professional wedding planner who has organized her own wedding ceremony.

Dog
A golden retriever lays on the floor at a wedding as the bride and groom approach. The viral video shows audiences how dogs in Colorado are legally allowed to sign their owner's wedding certificate with their paw print. Getty Images

Colorado has a self-solemnizing marriage law. This means that couples can officiate their own weddings without the official signature of a cooperating witness.

The Colorado law also allows for dogs to 'sign' marriage licenses with their paw prints, without the paper's legality being tarnished in any way, shape or form. While it's not a common occurrence in the mountain state, dogs do appear in wedding ceremonies and can take on the role of officiating witnesses.

In 2021, 7.4 percent of every 1,000 inhabitants in the state of Colorado were married, which, according to Statista, is a slight increase on the previous year's rate of 6.7 percent. This was likely due to the pandemic.

@elissemills_

Psa to have your dog sign your marriage license please and thank you #marriagelicense #marriagecertificate #weddingdog #dogsatweddings #uniqueweddingideas #weddinggoals

♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer

What Do the Comments Say?

The TikTok post has been liked by almost 375,000 users and commented on nearly 750 times. Dozens of users have shared their disbelief at the unusual ritual in the comments section below the post. One asked: "Is this real?!"

"The dog was like I guess if this is what you want," another joked. "What a joke," wrote a third.

Another TikTok user commented: "Telling my husband we need to get divorced so we can get remarried and do this."

"how do they pass the cognitive capa-" ... listen lady that doggo knows. he's as serious as a heart attack look at himb," posted one viewer.

Another wrote: "Eloped in Colorado and had our corgi stamped his paw on our marriage certificate."

Newsweek reached out to @ElisseMills_ for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC