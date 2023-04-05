Grieving Dog Playing Alone Where He Used to Wrestle Sister Breaks Hearts

A video of a dog appearing to mourn the loss of his puppy sibling has gone viral on TikTok, with the clip receiving almost 200,000 views.

The video shared by @mina_sha shows a dog rubbing and rolling his body around on the floor of what appears to be a home living room.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "A couple of weeks after Mala's passing, he came out of the bedroom in the morning and went straight to this spot instead of outside to go potty. This is where they often wrestled and played."

According to a previous clip shared by the same TikTok account, 6-month-old Mala died after she "collapsed while playing in the backyard with her big brothers."

Do Dogs Grieve?

As touching as the dog's reaction in the latest video might be, do dogs actually grieve?

According to an article by veterinarians Ryan Llera and Lynn Buzhardt for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains, dogs do indeed mourn when they lose a companion, be it pups or humans. Their grieving can be seen in the changes to their daily behavior, such as sleeping more, a reduced appetite and becoming listless.

A February 2022 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports, found that "a dog may show grief-related behavioral and emotional patterns when a close conspecific [member of the same species] dies, with aspects of the latter possibly related to the owner's emotional status."

The study was conducted among Italian adults with at least two dogs, one of whom died while the other was still alive. The respondents said that the surviving canine "changed" in terms of activities (playing, sleeping and eating) and emotions (fearfulness).

"The signs of grieving for both dogs and people can be the same," said Mary Burch. The certified applied animal behaviorist wrote a July 2019 article for the American Kennel Club, the world's largest purebred-dog registry.

Among the typical signs of grieving is depression, Burch said. This is characterized by changes in sleep and appetite, as well as increased anxiety. For dogs, it can manifest as "panting, pacing and sometimes the destruction of objects."

Generally, grieving dogs may lose their "spark" and suddenly appear less perky, attentive and active, Burch added.

Are Dogs Aware of Death?

Marc Bekoff is a professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado Boulder and the author of Canine Confidential: Why Dogs Do What They Do. He said: "Dogs don't necessarily know that another dog in their life has died, but they know that individual is missing," in the July 2019 AKC article.

"It's a situation of loss of companionship where that dog is no longer around," Bekoff added.

Stanley Coren is a professor emeritus in the department of psychology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He told IFLScience blog in September 2016 that a dog's mind is roughly equivalent to a human child between the ages of 2 and 3. Dogs probably lack the intelligence to understand the permanence of death.

"Prior to the age of about 5, children don't understand some very basic concepts about death, and the major thing they don't understand is that death is irreversible," Coren said.

'Broken hearted'

The latest viral TikTok video was shared with a caption that reads: "I keep watching this video hoping I'll catch a glimpse of her...something, anything. He's also been occasionally whining in his sleep during the night."

The dog's behavior in the latest video has broken the hearts of other users on TikTok.

Moochi wrote: "I'm crying my eyes out. Maybe he felt her presence letting him know she's okay," to which the original poster replied, "maybe he did."

User moonoveryou1 simply posted: "Broken hearted," while Sharon commented, "Such a sweet, yet sad video."

ROTTWEILER wrote: "Mala is there playing with him," and user lori plym agreed, posting that "he is there playing with her. So sorry for your loss."

