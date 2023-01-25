Horror As Dog Groomer Forced To Wax Pet Hair Embedded Into Her Skin—'Sharp'

Being surrounded by dogs daily whilst making money might be considered a dream for many people. But it isn't all cuddles and kisses for dog groomers who end their day pulling hair out of their skin.

In a viral video, TikTok user @themermaidesty, a hard wax expert, can be seen applying wax to the back of a groomer's neck.

The video, titled: "It's common among dog groomers & barbers to get sharp hairs embedded into their skin like this. This was fun & satisfying!" has received over 9 million views.

Newsweek reached out to Vanessa De Prophetis who runs Perfect Pooches from her home in Niagara Falls, Canada. She confirmed hair splinters are a regular occurrence as a dog groomer.

What Are Hair Splinters?

A hair splinter is when a hair strand embeds itself underneath the skin, and it can happen to hairdressers too.

De Prophetis told Newsweek: "Hair splinters are something that happens every single day. It most commonly happens when shaving a dog, and some hair types are worse than others."

She states it is more common when shaving double-coated dogs such as German shepherds, golden and Labrador retrievers. De Prophetis explained that splinters can happen anywhere on the body but they usually embed into the hands, elbows and feet.

"Hair splinters are very painful and have sometimes been compared to the feeling of having glass stuck in your skin. Some groomers get them worse than others, I do believe sweating plays a factor.

"If you tend to sweat more when you're working the more likely hair will stick on your skin," she said.

How To Remove a Hair Splinter

It is important to remove the hairs as soon as possible to prevent infection. It is also wise to cover the feet by wearing appropriate shoes, states De Prophetis.

As seen in the viral clip, the dog groomer used wax to remove the splinters that covered her neck. The Show Dog Store, a dog grooming supplier, has provided the following suggestions:

Place a piece of duct tape over the splinter and pull it off in the direction of the splinter.

Spread white and non-toxic glue over the splinter then peel it off when it has dried.

Biore Pore Strips—when removing the strip the pulling motion can help remove the hair splinter.

Apply honey to the surface of the hair splinter and cover it with an adhesive bandage. Leave it in place overnight.

What Do the Comments Say?

The viral clip has racked up over 893,000 likes and more than 7,000 TikTok users have commented.

It seems many people understand the pain as one comment received over 76,000 likes, it said: "Hair splinters hurt!!"

"I'm a hairstylist and lemmie tell ya, hair splinters HURT. I can't imagine having that many at once," said another person.

Another person said: "New fear unlocked."

One user suggested: "BEE KEEPERS HAT I've seen lots of them use one and helps tremendously."

Newsweek reached out to @themermaidesty for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

