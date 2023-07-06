Funny

Dog With His Own Bedroom and Customized Ensuite Delights Internet: 'Goals'

Dogs can take a lot of upkeep, and one owner has taken grooming to the next level by creating a special bathroom for their pet in their house.

The video was posted on July 5 to the TikTok account @oliverandhismama and viewed over 300,000 times. In it, Sherry, owner of Oliver the mini Bernedoodle [Bernese mountain dog and poodle cross], shows off her pet's very own bathroom.

"Things in dog's bathroom that just make sense," reads the text as the video shows that the room has everything. There are framed pictures of Oliver, a standing bath tub, his own bathrobe and life jacket, a detachable showerhead, and a book of himself, among many other luxuries.

Dog grooming
A poodle cross gets pampered at the grooming salon. A Bernese mountain dog poodle cross has its own bathroom, and the internet loves it. YakobchukOlena/Getty Images

Taking your dog to the groomers can cost between $30 and $90 depending on the breed, according to Daily Paws.

Poodle crosses have become incredibly popular in recent years for their intelligence, loving temperament and hypoallergenic coats. However, dog groomers have been struggling with what has come to be known as 'the doodle craze.'

"The problem with the coats of poodle mixes is that there is a genetic roll-of-the-dice happening with each breeding," wrote Daryl Conner in an article entitled 'The Doodle Craze' and Its Effect on the Grooming Industry' for pet-advice site Groomer to Groomer. "Poodle coats are dominated by the anagen, or growth phase, of hair and each individual hair may grow for years. The hair shafts are curly. The results can become a groomer's nightmare when bred to a retriever or some other breed with a heavily–shedding double coat.

"In many cases, the doodle coat is so thick that it is nearly impossible to get a clipper through it, even when properly prepped," the article added. "Coats like this can be far more challenging to maintain than the coats of the purebred originators of the mix ever were. Add to this biological botheration the fact that a high percentage of doodle owners are determined that their pets boast a long, fluffy style yet cannot understand the intense level of work that goes into achieving the look they desire, and the result is a high frustration level for both groomers and doodle owners alike."

Many users wrote that they were inspired by the clip. "Why have I NEVER thought of this!! This is amazing, thank you for the idea!," one wrote.

"I'm the most anti doodle, doodle owner, choosing him meant choosing a high maintenance grooming lifestyle forever," commented the original poster, Sherry.

"HIS OWN BATHROOM i want this," posted one user.

"This is goals and im so happy to see a doodle owner taking care of their coat," commented another.

"I need this lifestyle for my baby immediately," read another reply.

Newsweek has reached out to @oliverandhismama via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC