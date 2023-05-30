Hysterics Over Italian Greyhound's Way of Preventing Her Nails Being Cut

Trimming your dog's nails is an essential part of their monthly maintenance, but some are more open to the task than others.

One dog who would rather avoid the activity is Iggy the Italian greyhound. In a video posted by TikTok user @rustyfisho which has been viewed over 800,000 times, another dog can be seen patiently having their nails trimmed.

The camera then pans to Iggy, who is sitting on a nearby chair, paws firmly tucked underneath her body and a worried look on her face.

A stock image of a sad looking greyhound. An Italian greyhound called Iggy has an unusual way of hiding her feet to avoid getting her nails trimmed. Rhys Leonard/Getty Images

Nail trimming can be a distressing experience for some dogs, and some may need to be taken to a professional dog groomer to make sure it's done safely and correctly, but there are certain tricks to try to make the process go more smoothly at home.

One top tip is purchasing a silicone wall mat and distracting your dog by allowing them to lick peanut butter off it while you trim their nails, recommend the American Kennel Club (AKC).

In an article on the AKC site, it is recommended to get your dog used to the process from an early age where possible. "It helps if you frequently touch and hold your puppy's paws (gently and cheerfully) right from the first day, so they won't become sensitive to having their feet handled," according to the article.

Choosing the right tool may also help make trimming your dogs' nails a little easier and there are several types of dog nail trimmers on the market including "scissors, grinder tools specifically designed for dogs, and guillotine types," according to the AKC.

It's important to find a system that works for you and your dog as failing to cut your dogs nails could cause them pain, or more serious issues.

"A dog's nail consists of the living pink quick and the hard outer material called the shell," report the AKC. "The quick supplies blood to the nail and runs through the core of it. Nerves in the quick cause bleeding and discomfort when cut. Regular nail trimming will cause the quick to recede from the end. Short quicks are the preferred length for the dog's well-being and easy maintenance."

If nails are left untreated for a long time it can cause a splayed foot and also cause deformed feet and injure tendons, say the AKC, "as the long nail hits the ground, the pressure puts force on the foot and leg structure. Some dogs wear their nails down and won't need to have them clipped as often."

Users on TikTok shared their thoughts on the video. "My English Bulldog goes full potato when she seems the nail grinder getting charged up," commented one user. "Both dogs never feel the same about nail clipping days. I had one who'd fall asleep during the trim and the other would freak out so bad," said another. "I was born without feet," commented one user.

Newsweek has reached out to @rustyfisho via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.