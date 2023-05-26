Funny

Dog Has Hilarious Expression After Being Naughty: 'The Teefs of Guilt'

By
Funny Dogs TikTok Pets Animals

A dog's hilarious reaction to being caught red-handed has made TikTok users chuckle.

In the funny footage shared by Dani (@danibellaxo), dog Daryl is receiving a telling-off from his owner.

"What did you do?" Dani asks the Doberman-Boxer mix. "Did you do something? Do I have to go see what you did?"

Daryl fidgets nervously in response, before opening his mouth and grimacing.

Guilty-looking dog
A stock photo of a guilty-looking dog. Daryl knew he was in trouble. RalchevDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"Stay back, you're a monster," she jokes, with Daryl pulling the same amusing facial expression. He slowly trots up to his owner, clearly begging for forgiveness.

"The Teefs of Guilt," Dani wrote alongside the comical clip, which has received over 5 million views and more than 770,000 likes.

According to Leigh Siegfried, canine behaviorist and the CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks, Daryl is "submissive grinning."

A humble gesture, submissive grinning occurs when a dog knows it has been bad and is trying to prove it is sorry.

"It's a communication designed to show deference," Siegfried told Newsweek.

"It's 'worm-like' status. They're trying to appease you."

@daniibellaxo

The Teefs of Guilt!!!🐾 #BadToTheBone #dogsoftiktok #Dogmom #fyp

♬ original sound - Dani

The behavior is particularly common in anxious or sensitive dogs who are afraid of getting in trouble. Although it's a cute response, Siegfried advises against triggering a submissive grin on purpose.

"It's creepy," she said. "Your dog isn't happy or relaxed. Don't stress your pet out on purpose."

In a follow-up video, Dani explained what Daryl did to get land himself in the doghouse.

"Later in the evening, I saw it," she said. "Every now and then we'll catch him suckling on blankets. I found it bunched up and wet."

Apparently, Daryl knows he's not supposed to chew blankets, resulting in the guilty face.

"But he's a good boy," she added.

Dog lovers couldn't get enough of Daryl's submissive smile, with davidl3ad writing: "Couldn't be mad at that face."

"Awe Hims a bad boy!" joked Ryan.

"The guilty dog grimace will never not be adorable," said Steve Raymond.

"He's so obvious it melts my heart," said tomp140.

"That little monster makes me so happy," commented Nyri Bee.

"I'm a lawyer he's innocent," wrote Sasha Mav.

"Whatever he did he's probably being framed and/or he is very sorry," agreed Lawyer Paige.

"[It] doesn't matter what that baby did," said I_Wish_You_Well. "Give [him] kisses and hugs now."

Newsweek reached out to @danibellaxo for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC