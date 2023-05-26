Dog Has Hilarious Expression After Being Naughty: 'The Teefs of Guilt'

A dog's hilarious reaction to being caught red-handed has made TikTok users chuckle.

In the funny footage shared by Dani (@danibellaxo), dog Daryl is receiving a telling-off from his owner.

"What did you do?" Dani asks the Doberman-Boxer mix. "Did you do something? Do I have to go see what you did?"

Daryl fidgets nervously in response, before opening his mouth and grimacing.

"Stay back, you're a monster," she jokes, with Daryl pulling the same amusing facial expression. He slowly trots up to his owner, clearly begging for forgiveness.

"The Teefs of Guilt," Dani wrote alongside the comical clip, which has received over 5 million views and more than 770,000 likes.

According to Leigh Siegfried, canine behaviorist and the CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks, Daryl is "submissive grinning."

A humble gesture, submissive grinning occurs when a dog knows it has been bad and is trying to prove it is sorry.

"It's a communication designed to show deference," Siegfried told Newsweek.

"It's 'worm-like' status. They're trying to appease you."

The behavior is particularly common in anxious or sensitive dogs who are afraid of getting in trouble. Although it's a cute response, Siegfried advises against triggering a submissive grin on purpose.

"It's creepy," she said. "Your dog isn't happy or relaxed. Don't stress your pet out on purpose."

In a follow-up video, Dani explained what Daryl did to get land himself in the doghouse.

"Later in the evening, I saw it," she said. "Every now and then we'll catch him suckling on blankets. I found it bunched up and wet."

Apparently, Daryl knows he's not supposed to chew blankets, resulting in the guilty face.

"But he's a good boy," she added.

Dog lovers couldn't get enough of Daryl's submissive smile, with davidl3ad writing: "Couldn't be mad at that face."

"Awe Hims a bad boy!" joked Ryan.

"The guilty dog grimace will never not be adorable," said Steve Raymond.

"He's so obvious it melts my heart," said tomp140.

"That little monster makes me so happy," commented Nyri Bee.

"I'm a lawyer he's innocent," wrote Sasha Mav.

"Whatever he did he's probably being framed and/or he is very sorry," agreed Lawyer Paige.

"[It] doesn't matter what that baby did," said I_Wish_You_Well. "Give [him] kisses and hugs now."

