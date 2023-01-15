Dog Hilariously Dressed as Sheep to Help Mom and Baby Sleep: 'Recommend'

The internet has been delighted by a new dad's hilarious method of helping his newborn baby and wife get to sleep.

In a video on TikTok with over 4.5 million views, Ora the three-year-old borzoi dog plays the part of the "Sneep Sheep," a cosplay that owner Jacob Chattman would "recommend that everyone get."

Panning from the crib cradling his 13-day-old son Locke and with his wife sleeping, the camera turns to the "sneep sheep."

Chattman is a screenwriter and actor from Arizona, and he has been delighting the internet with videos of his beloved dogs since gaining fame on video-sharing app Vine nearly eight years ago.

"I made my vine account to document Esper's life when we first adopted her. I wanted to have something to go back to and see our early days, a sort of anthology," Chattman told Newsweek.

Esper the Borzoi quickly became an internet star, often dubbed "My Little Russian Lady," referencing the video that started it all—a shot of Esper covered in a blanket as Chattman jokes in the background "It's my little Russian lady," in an accent.

A script based on Chattman's most successful series on TikTok, 'The Bad Dog Announcer,' has just been placed in the semifinals of the Emerging Screenwriters Genre Screenplay Competition 2023.

In acting, he has played smaller roles in shows including urban fantasy series Lucifer and Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

"In my waking life I am screenwriter and an actor and I wholeheartedly believe that creativity is a muscle you have to exercise daily to get stronger," said Chattman. "So I make my online posts my routine. Stream of consciousness Instagram posts, testing out scripted jokes on TikToks. I genuinely love to create and I love my dogs."

Chattman's videos under the handle esperborzoi continue to gain viral attention as their 1.8 million TikTok followers wait to see what will come next.

"I have no idea what inspired the video," he said on the latest "Sneep Sheep" creation.

"[It was] one of those random sparks of inspiration that I suffer my wife and now my newborn child through," he joked. "It's a play on the recent borzoi trend where people use the audio from a Miss Piggy cover of Cellophane by FKA twigs to highlight a borzoi 'do I do it for you,' and in this case the Sneep Sheep is helping everyone sleep."

To help others who might want to create their own Sneep Sheep, Chattman even shared the "recipe":

SNEEP SHEEP - budget cosplay recipe

by Jacob Chattman of esperborzoi on TikTok. TIME: 7.6 minutes COST: $5.63 (price of dog not included) INGREDIENTS: 1 dog — preferably snooted 1 sheet of felt 1 package of Velcro dots 1 dog bed — the old one that used to be white-ish but is now matted and the color of the unshorn sheep DIRECTIONS: Cut felt into 4 rectangles and two ovals with stick-man feet. Place Velcro dots on rectangles in non-stupid places and attach to legs as tolerated (probably best to do all attaching at near same time). Place one Velcro dot in each oval foot and attach to each ear gently. Throw bed over dog. Have cheese ready for treats.

The original star of Chattman's videos, Esper, sadly died in March 2022. The family currently have four borzoi dogs: Vladimir Poopin, Joy, Ora and Celes. A breed once known as the Russian Wolfhound, these large and elegant hounds were bred to be swift and tough.

Once a breed loved by Russian aristocracy who would hold extravagant hunting festivals on their estates, after the Russian Revolution and murder of the Romanov family borzoi dogs were slaughtered in large numbers.

Luckily, lovers of the breed kept the borzoi alive, and they were recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 1891.

When it comes to creating his much-loved borzoi content, Chattman doesn't think he'll be stopping anytime soon: "Creating posts has benefited my writing, benefited my acting in ways I never foresaw," he said. "My favorite thing is still being able to go back and see what our lives were like nearly 8 years ago. I try to post daily, so it's a great way to flip through memories, snapshots of sunshine from the past."