Dog Left Tied to Post Outside Airport as Owner Flies out of State: Police

A dog was left tied to a post outside an airport while her owner flew out of state, according to Iowa police.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) said the 1-year-old dog, which they have since called Allie, was left outside Des Moines International Airport on December 29.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, around 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year. It added that, of those, 3.1 million are dogs, although that number has declined from 3.9 million in 2011.

According to police, Allie's owner had intended for the dog to fly but was unable to get her on board. They did not have any way to get the pet to a secure location and decided to leave Allie outside the airport and board their flight.

While ARL had said someone had been charged in connection with the incident, this was refuted by Des Moines Police Department.

A police spokesperson told Newsweek that, while no charges had been filed and there was no active arrest warrant, he expected "that will likely change" as the investigation continues.

The spokesperson added: "The person responsible for the dog did pay for the dog to fly but was denied boarding as the dog was not kenneled.

"A request was made of an Uber driver to transport the dog somewhere, and that was denied. The dog was tied to a post in a public area, and the person responsible for it boarded a plane and left the state. The dog is in good health and is being cared for by ARL."

A post shared on ARL's Facebook page on December 30 read: "Unprecedented flight cancellations have left thousands of people stranded at airports this week, but the airlines weren't to blame for this sweet pup being stranded at the Des Moines airport yesterday.

"When ARL Animal Services officers responded to a call about a dog tied up outside the airport, airline workers told us the dog was unable to board the cross-country flight home with her owner because the owner did not have a kennel.

"They said the owner left the airport with the dog, but returned alone, and went on to board their flight. The 1-year-old female dog, who we have been calling Allie, was later found tied up outside the airport," the post read.

The ARL post described Allie as "incredibly sweet" and said that she was being cared for by staff members.

