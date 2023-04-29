Hysterical Moment Golden Retriever Caught on Camera Mimicking a Fire Truck

A hilarious video of a golden retriever mimicking a fire truck siren, then stopping the moment he gets caught, has gone viral on TikTok with over 9.1 million views.

In the video posted by TikTok user caralync0, Charles can be seen sitting in a snowy backyard, howling along to the sound of a fire truck siren, until he gets caught by his owner and comes bounding into the house.

The caption reads, "Charles, always submitting his application to be a firetruck siren, never getting any call backs."

One TikTok user commented, "OMG!! I love the look on his sweet face when he notices you, and how abruptly he stops howling!! My dog started howling when I played this for her."

SaltNBurn wrote: "I'm convinced! He was born to be a siren."

A stock image shows a golden retriever puppy howling. In a viral TikTok video, a golden retriever tries to mimic the sound of a fire truck siren. Bigandt_Photography/Getty Images

Some dogs love to howl along with all sorts of noises, even "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. But why do dogs like to mimic certain noises?

Patrik Holmboe, the head veterinarian at Amsterdam's Cooper Pet Care, told Newsweek that there are many reasons our dogs like to join in with certain sounds, which we humans will never fully understand.

"Just like for humans, how dogs process noise is an area of active research, and all the details are definitely not currently known," he said.

"We know that the auditory systems of dogs are certainly fine-tuned for detecting certain types of noises that would have helped them evolutionarily in the wild," he continued. "Think noises of potential prey or communication from pack members. These types of noises will trigger specific areas of the brain—and subsequent behaviors and actions—as opposed to other, more ambient sounds such as rain or wind."

Holmboe said that fun and general playfulness are some of the reasons for this vocal behavior. "Many dogs simply like to vocalize, whether it's barking or otherwise, and having fun mimicking a noise can be a good time. In addition to this, curiosity very likely plays a role. Especially with new sounds, dogs might not know exactly what the sound is and might try to mimic it in order to see what happens," he said.

General communication is another reason why dogs sound off. "If something or someone is trying to communicate, why not communicate back?" Holmboe said. "Fear or aggression might play a role too: We all know a fearful dog can bark, growl, yelp or make other noises. And if there's a strange sound that a dog is afraid of, they might mimic the noise as a warning to keep away.

