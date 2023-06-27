Dog Needing 'Cuddles' From Boyfriend Despite Being Mad at Him Is Relatable

A dog who was upset at her partner but still wanted "cuddles" has been praised for her heartwarming gesture after a video of the pooches was shared online.

In a video shared on TikTok by user super_dog_dad, two German shorthaired pointers could be seen in the aftermath of a supposed doggy dispute.

One of the German shorthaired pointers, Moose, can be seen resting on a dog bed.

Stock image of two German shorthaired pointers. Two dogs could be seen having a heartwarming moment in the viral TikTok video. Getty

Moments later, "his girlfriend," the second German shorthaired pointer, is heard sneezing and is then seen walking over and sitting upright next to her partner.

Moose, awoken from his siesta, then looks up as his girlfriend Mila places her paw on him.

A caption on the video read: "POV (point of view): Your girlfriend is mad at you but still needs cuddles."

According to the American Kennel Club, the German shorthaired pointer is "always up for physical activities like running, swimming, organized fog sports."

The AKC said: "'Noble' and 'aristocratic' are words often used to describe [their overall look. GSPs make happy, trainable pets who bond firmly with their family. They are always up for physical activities like running, swimming, and organized dog sports— in fact, anything that will burn some of their boundless energy while spending outdoor time with a human buddy."

Since being shared on June 6, the clip has been viewed more than 3.9 million times and has received an estimated 449,000 comments.

The overwhelming majority of TikTok users expressed adoration for the pair and many said their own dogs behaved in a similar way.

TikTok user Amanda Buschelman said: "They are perfect." Brett Holloway wrote: "The sneeze was the boyfriend 'hey' as we poke our head in the room."

Jayne2020london commented: "They are both adorable," while Debra Atkinson603 simply posted: "Gorgeous."

It is not surprising that content featuring dogs performs well online as the U.S. is a nation of pet lovers.

According to the business magazine Forbes, the number of pet dogs in the U.S. in 2020 was estimated to be between 83.7 million and 88.9 million.

It assessed that cats were the second-most popular pets in the U.S. with an estimated population between 60.2 million and 61.9 million in 2020.

