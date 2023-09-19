Pets

Dog Owner Shows Off Pair Of Unusual Mixed Breeds: 'Husky Face, Corgi Butt?'

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A social-media video that introduces TikTok users to what a husky and corgi crossbreed looks like has delighted audiences online.

The viral clip, which has been viewed more than 107,000 times to date, shows two dogs that have the face of a husky and the tail of a corgi. The pair of canines featured in the video under the username @introvertedhorgis are called Leo and Jimmy and appear to belong to the video's creator, who goes by the name James on TikTok.

The video had been captioned: "Husky face, Corgi butt?" Jimmy writes on the TikTok bio: "Meet Jimmy and Leo, my Corgi-Husky mix furbabies!"

@introvertedhorgis

Husky face, Corgi butt? 😍 #petsoftiktok #dailyfluff #CorgiHuskyMix #Corgi #Husky #ForYou #ForYouPage #FYP

♬ Funny Song - Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel

While the puppies in the TikTok video look absolutely adorable, mixing certain dog breeds can result in serious health problems or complications in the animal. That's why, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), breeding is a big responsibility and should not be a venture that is taken lightly as a way to generate some additional income.

"Although your dog may be incredible, with a calm, loving personality, they may not necessarily be suitable for breeding," the AKC writes on its website.

"Most people consider breeding from a dog to help improve the breed, but as well as appreciating a dog's good characteristics it's important to recognise their less positive ones as well," the AKC states.

"Breeding is about getting the right balance, so it's important to weigh up their health, temperament and how they look," the organization adds.

The AKC says that you should talk to your vet or other breeders to determine whether your dog is suitable for breeding.

A corgi and husky mix is quite a rare combination but can work out well, as seen in the social-media post, because both breeds are known for their playfulness and energy.

Dog
Two corgi puppies run down a path outside. A viral video has shared with internet users what a corgi and husky mix breed puppy looks like. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on July 13 by @introvertedhorgis, the TikTok post has been liked by over 3,000 users and commented on dozens of times.

One viewer offered up an alternative name for the mixed breed, "or corskie? haha", they wrote under the post. Another TikTok user shared: "Cute."

Newsweek has reached out to @introvertedhorgis for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC