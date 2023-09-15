Golden Retriever Goes Viral for Interrupting Puppy Sibling's Training

A social media video of a golden retriever interrupting his new puppy sibling's training session has left the internet in hysterics. The comedic video, which has been viewed more than 34,000 times to date, showed the pair of fluffballs sitting on the floor in front of their owner, while the cocker spaniel puppy received a training lesson. Matters swiftly took a chaotic turn after 1-year-old Alfie, the golden retriever, began disrupting the class.

"How my golden retriever acts when I try to train my cocker spaniel puppy," the video's creator wrote across the post while TikTokers were treated to a sweet montage of Alfie misbehaving and distracting 6-month-old Francesco.

"I need attention, I'm so much better at tricks than Franc," the video's creator jokingly wrote across the post while viewers watched Alfie proceed to pester Francesco by sniffing and licking him affectionately. The cheeky older dog was also captured lying on his back and trying to initiate some playtime with his new brother.

How Should You Introduce Your Existing Dog to Your New Dog?

Welcoming a new puppy into a household with an existing dog can be tough. Some owners, like Alfie and Francesco's, are lucky that their dogs have become the best of friends despite differences in age and size.

The U.K. animal welfare charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has shared some general advice online about how dog owners can introduce new puppies to their existing pets.

Battersea says that advance planning is needed before a new dog is introduced to a household that already has a pup. The charity advises owners to take the dogs out for a walk before they get acquainted indoors to avoid scraps over territory.

"When you first get home with your new dog, don't go indoors straight away. Instead, take both of your dogs for a walk together in an area with lots of open space where they can take their time to explore and get to know one another in their own time on more neutral ground," Battersea Dogs & Cats Home writes on its website.

"You may have to arrange for a friend or family member to help you by walking one of the dogs, so you can give them as much space as they need to be able to relax. It's natural to be excited, but try to be as casual as possible and allow them to interact in their own time.

"Don't force them towards each other and don't pick up either dog or try to push them to say hello as this could create tension between them," the charity adds. During the walk, owners should praise any positive behaviors that the dogs exhibit.

At home, the charity says to "make sure any food and toys are out of reach and there are multiple water bowls and beds spread throughout the home to prevent any possible friction between the dogs."

What Do The Comments Say?

"OMG, that is priceless," one user commented.

