Laughter Over Golden Labrador's 'Interrogation' as Owner Returns From Trip

A social-media video of golden Labrador inspecting her owner's suitcase, after they had returned from a vacation, has left viewers online in hysterics.

The viral video, which has been viewed almost 650,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok by @clublivvy on September 11, captures the curious Labrador rummaging around her owner's travel bag.

The dog, whose name is Livvy, appeared to be on the hunt for new scents and items that could suffice as clues as to where her owners have been and what they have been doing without her.

"POV [point of view]: you just get home from a trip and are getting a full on interrogation," had been written across the post by the video's creator.

The video has been captioned: "Where have you been? What did you do?"

This isn't the first time that the sandy-colored dog has made TikTok users laugh. Livvy the golden Labrador boasts almost 90,000 followers on the platform alone.

The American Kennel Club's (AKC) registration statistics show that the Labrador is the most popular breed in the U.S. Described as outgoing and friendly by the pet registry, the dogs certainly have an eager and curious streak.

"Labs are famously friendly. They are companionable housemates who bond with the whole family, and they socialize well with neighbor dogs and humans alike," the AKC experts write online.

"But don't mistake his easygoing personality for low energy: The Lab is an enthusiastic athlete that requires lots of exercise, like swimming and marathon games of fetch, to keep physically and mentally fit," the AKC adds.

A golden Labrador lies at home on the floor. A video shared to TikTok showed such a dog inspecting her owner's suitcase after they'd returned from a holiday. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform three days ago, the charming TikTok post has been liked by almost 125,000 users and commented on more than 410 times. A great many users have gushed over the adorable moment in the post's comments section.

One user wrote: "As a dog groomer, my dog does this every day."

"Not me just getting home from Chicago petting every dog I saw and my husky yelling at me," another added.

"DID YOU PET ANOTHER DOG YES OR NO," a third posted.

"I get this if I step outside my house for 4 minutes," commented a fourth TikTok user.

