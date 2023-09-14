Pets

Laughter Over Golden Labrador's 'Interrogation' as Owner Returns From Trip

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A social-media video of golden Labrador inspecting her owner's suitcase, after they had returned from a vacation, has left viewers online in hysterics.

The viral video, which has been viewed almost 650,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok by @clublivvy on September 11, captures the curious Labrador rummaging around her owner's travel bag.

@clublivvy

Where have you been, what did you do!!!

♬ original sound - clublivvy

The dog, whose name is Livvy, appeared to be on the hunt for new scents and items that could suffice as clues as to where her owners have been and what they have been doing without her.

"POV [point of view]: you just get home from a trip and are getting a full on interrogation," had been written across the post by the video's creator.

The video has been captioned: "Where have you been? What did you do?"

This isn't the first time that the sandy-colored dog has made TikTok users laugh. Livvy the golden Labrador boasts almost 90,000 followers on the platform alone.

The American Kennel Club's (AKC) registration statistics show that the Labrador is the most popular breed in the U.S. Described as outgoing and friendly by the pet registry, the dogs certainly have an eager and curious streak.

"Labs are famously friendly. They are companionable housemates who bond with the whole family, and they socialize well with neighbor dogs and humans alike," the AKC experts write online.

"But don't mistake his easygoing personality for low energy: The Lab is an enthusiastic athlete that requires lots of exercise, like swimming and marathon games of fetch, to keep physically and mentally fit," the AKC adds.

Dog
A golden Labrador lies at home on the floor. A video shared to TikTok showed such a dog inspecting her owner's suitcase after they'd returned from a holiday. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform three days ago, the charming TikTok post has been liked by almost 125,000 users and commented on more than 410 times. A great many users have gushed over the adorable moment in the post's comments section.

One user wrote: "As a dog groomer, my dog does this every day."

"Not me just getting home from Chicago petting every dog I saw and my husky yelling at me," another added.

"DID YOU PET ANOTHER DOG YES OR NO," a third posted.

"I get this if I step outside my house for 4 minutes," commented a fourth TikTok user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC