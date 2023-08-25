Stella may be 10 years old but she certainly doesn't act like it.

Recently, a clip of the English yellow Labrador retriever racked up over 11 million views on TikTok. And it isn't the first time Stella has gone viral online as social media users can't get enough of her love for leaf piles.

Her owner, Jody, told Newsweek: "She lives for playing outside and takes advantage of everything the seasons have to offer in her home state of Maine. She especially loves frolicking in her beloved leaf piles."

A photo of Stella, 10, sitting on the grass before sprinting into a huge pile of leaves. TikTok/ @dognamedstella

It's not surprising that the fun-loving dog is such a hit online as Labradors were ranked as America's favorite dog for over two decades, according to the America Kennel Club (AKC).

But in 2021, French bulldogs stole the spotlight and Labradors became second for the first time since 1991.

The breed are described to be "an enthusiastic athlete" by the AKC, which seems to be correct for Stella.

The popular dog has proved that age is just a number and jumping in leaves has clearly helped keep her physically and mentally fit.

During the viral clip shared to a page dedicated to Stella (@dognamedstella), she can be seen patiently sitting on the floor while looking directly into the camera. A male voice asks: "Did you want to show me something?"

Within two seconds later, the canine begins to sprint and dive into a huge pile of autumn leaves.

So far, the video boasts 1.8 million likes since it was shared on July 11 and almost 3,000 comments.

One user has commented what she believes Stella would have said if she could talk, it said: "DO I ?!???!?!?"

"Alright dad it's my time to shine," commented another.

Another fan said: "I'd watch that over and over again until the dog got bored or tired of doing it lol that is pure joy."

"I love that the people walking by don't even react. It's just accepted that you walk by this house you will hear Stella jumping into a leaf pile," noticed another.

Jumping in leaves and playing in dirt seem to be a cheap thrill for many dogs. But one owner left the internet bamboozled as her Irish setter perfectly blended into the leaves.

However, not all dogs get a kick out of leaf piles, some would rather play in the mud or pile on top of one another like these golden retrievers.

