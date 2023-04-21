Puppies Find Mud Spot in Backyard, Aftermath Leaves Internet in Stitches

A pair of puppies caught playing with the mud in their owner's backyard have delighted viewers after the clip went viral.

In a post shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dogs' owner, under the username Sheldonmcnab, the poster shows a muddy spot in his backyard. He then turns the camera to his puppies, who appear to be full of mud and very "pleased with themselves."

The pets' owner can be heard saying to them: "So, we found out there is a wet spot in the backyard. Didn't we?" Soon after, one of his dogs can be heard barking back at him, confirming it was "on purpose," as the other pet nods in agreement.

Stock image of a happy dog covered in mud. A viral TikTok video of puppies enjoying a mud spa has melted hearts. Getty Images

According to pet-wellness experts Wag Walking, many times dogs roll in the mud because they're bored and have nothing more entertaining to do. However, that's not the only cause. Sometimes, especially when it's hot and humid, dogs may take a dip in the mud to cool off and prevent overheating.

The Wag Walking website also states that this may originate from their ancestors: "There is speculation that this behavior is, in fact, instinctual. The basis for this comes from predatory behaviors. Rolling around in mud or other substances can mask their scent, allowing them to sneak up on prey more efficiently."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, and it has so far received more than 340,000 views and 71,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, Jami, commented: "They said 'yes we sure did!'" And Gregg&Rachelle posted: "they look so pleased with themselves." No added that "the second is like 'no regrets."

Cattie Buttons Shear wrote: "hahaha the way he said 'yup' by nodding his head." And Alyssa added: "NOT ONE BUT TWO???" Sain Jones joked: "That's a puppy spa and they will lawyer up if you touch it." Bev posted: "They were just checking the fence line dad."

Another user, Bear mama, commented: "One said they did it on purpose the other said they saw their life flash before their eyes." And rubielalarsen posted: "he made me do it dad." User hd1995 joked: "Chris from family guy?"

Lythium wrote: "mmm im not sure what yourrrre talkin bouttt," and Matt Schetman posted: "PAWtners in crime."

Binx commented: "They're excellent inspectors. 10/10." Allie wrote: "He was like how dare you tell on us."

