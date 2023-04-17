Dog's 'Selective Hearing' When It Comes to Food Delights Viewers

It seems this Yorkshire terrier knows precisely what he likes when it comes to food, and it certainly isn't fruit or vegetables.

In a viral TikTok clip, Sammy the dog can be seen lying on the floor. He doesn't move an inch while his owner lists the following foods: broccoli, apples, pears, bananas and carrots. But when she mentions chicken, he springs up and appears to be wide awake.

The clip posted to a page dedicated to the dog called @theyorkielegend has racked up 1.1 million views. His owner says Sammy has "selective hearing."

Dr. Anna Foreman, an in-house vet for Everypaw Pet Insurance, told Newsweek that chicken is safe to feed most dogs as it is low fat but high in protein.

"Chicken should only be fed to a dog cooked (ideally oven cooked or poached, but roasted without the skin is fine) and plain (i.e. no seasoning)," Foreman said. "Chicken skin is high in fat and can instigate conditions such as pancreatitis in vulnerable dogs, and seasonings such as dried garlic are toxic to dogs.

"Raw chicken is unsafe for consumption due to bacterial contamination during processing and can cause gastrointestinal upsets from salmonella or Campylobacter infections (much like in humans)," Foreman added. "Chicken bones should not be fed to a dog, whether cooked or uncooked, as they tend to splinter: sharp points can cause stomach or intestinal perforations, and the bones themselves can cause an obstruction.

"Cooked chicken can be fed to a dog when they have a gastrointestinal upset as a bland, easily digestible option, and as it is a desirable flavor, most dogs will eat it readily."

Foreman advised against feeding chicken to dogs for every meal. She said that it isn't suitable for their entire diet due to a lack of carbohydrates and some vitamins/minerals.

She added: "Chicken is also a common allergen: some dogs have dietary allergies. Unfortunately, chicken protein is one of the more common ones as it is a protein dogs are regularly exposed to in most kibble or wet foods."

The clip captioned "Dogs sure love chicken" has racked up 39,900 likes since it was shared on March 24.

One user commented: "That's a whiplash claim right there if you don't have the chicken."

"My dog would jump at carrots. I have to buy extra when shopping because he eats 1 every day," wrote another.

One parent joked: "Just like my kids when I mention money."

