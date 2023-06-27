Dog Owner Vows to 'Never' Leave Home Again After Video Fiancé Sent Her

Two dogs' excited reactions to picking their mom up from the airport are melting hearts online.

In the cute clip shared to TikTok, Australian influencer Riley Hemson(@riley.hemson) explained that she had traveled to Europe for two weeks. On the day she was scheduled to fly home, her fiancé sent her a video of their two French bulldogs—who have been anxiously awaiting her return.

"Hey boys," her fiancé says to the two dogs, who are curled up in a pile under the bed covers. "Wanna go pick up your mommy?"

A stock photo of two French bulldogs looking up at the camera. Another adorable duo couldn't wait to be reunited with their owner. JohnnyH5/iStock/Getty Images Plus

At the sound of his voice, the two Frenchies stand up and poke their heads out from under the duvet.

"We're gonna get from the airport," he tells the darling duo, who immediately hop off the bed and sprint toward the door.

"Bawling on landing," wrote Hemson alongside the post. "I'll never be leaving again."

According to recent survey of 2,000 cat and dog owners by Pet Honesty, a natural pet health supplement brand, one in four American pet owners thought of their animal as their "child." So, it's understandable that dog owners feel guilty about leaving their pet behind when they go on vacation.

Another survey of 2,000 pet parents by virtual vet service platform Vester discovered that 56 percent felt some form of pet-related guilt, particularly about not spending enough time with their furry friend. Whether it's a few hours at daycare or for a few weeks of vacation, what does your dog really think when you leave them behind?

According to Leigh Siegfried, canine behaviorist and CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks, it depends on your dog's temperament as much as your bond.

Anxious canines might find it harder to be away from their favorite human, while more sociable dogs will be happy to play with other family members or dogs, if in a kennel. Nevertheless, a well-loved dog will always be pleased when their owner returns.

"Most dogs will be overjoyed to see their people," Siegfried told Newsweek. "It's ears back, tail wagging, jumping-all-over-them surprise and delight."

Hemson's video made TikTok users emotional, receiving over 3 million views and more than 450,000 likes.

"This is the cutest thing ever," commented Sarah. "So adorable," agreed Max, Charlie & Carly Browne.

"I'm cryingggggg," said Moana Fotumaaliipule. "The head tilts," wrote Rene.

"The ears popping out omg," commented maviedecourgette. "Boys: let's go, mum we coming," joked Sharzzberry Toapuho.

"PLS SHOW US U GUYS REUNITING," demanded oooopayt. "Were they hysterical?" asked Celine.

Granting her followers' request, Hemson posted an update of her dogs greeting her in the car at the airport. Bouncing up and down and barking loudly in the backseat, the boys were clearly excited to see their mom.

"Aww look at them," said Bianca97. "They're so happyyyyyy!!" wrote Missy.

Newsweek reached out to @riley.hemson for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.