Dog Owners Get 'Cutest Notification' After Leaving Camera Unattended

When they arrived at work, Springer Spaniel Kobe's owners were greeted with "the cutest notification" thanks to their video doorbell camera that was left unattended.

Leaving their video doorbell to charge during the day, Kobe's owners—who wanted to remain anonymous—were delighted by the adorable canine face that appeared on camera.

"We were charging the front door camera so every time he walked past it, we got a notification to check who was at the door," Kobe's owners told Newsweek.

Living in Manchester, England, Kobe's owners are one of millions of people who own video doorbells. In 2020, Strategy Analytics estimated that 16 percent of houses in the United States were using video doorbells, while Consumer Intelligence in 2022 estimated that 20 percent of British people in the United Kingdom now have one as well.

Springer Spaniel Kobe delighted his owners when he investigated the video doorbell. @kobe_thespringerspaniel/TikTok

In the video that was posted to TikTok last month, the adorable dog comes right up to the camera to investigate, sniffing around. With the notifications turned on to alert them that someone is at the door, Kobe's owners saw their phones light up to let them know that there was movement—but it was just Kobe checking out the charging doorbell.

The TikTok video has currently been viewed 84,000 times. The clip's text overlay reads: "POV: You had to charge your ring doorbell but forgot to face it to the wall," with the caption saying, "The cutest notification when we got to work."

"It went off a few times throughout the day, but the majority of the footage was just him readjusting some cushions on the sofa and then sleeping for hours on end," his owners told Newsweek. "He's very content when he's left home alone."

Combining high-definition cameras, two-way audio and motion detection, video doorbells started gaining popularity in the mid 2010s before becoming the popular home security feature they are today.

Easy installation and user interfaces make them a popular home addition to help people identify visitors, monitor packages and deter crimes.

One of the biggest benefits of video doorbell cameras is that they are designed for use by homeowners and renters. While some of the technology is hard-wired, it is the easy-install rechargeable designs that have become the most popular. With in-built batteries, the devices will need charging so that they can be used wirelessly.

Meanwhile, we're used to seeing animals caught on camera thanks to video doorbells. A cat had a hilarious response in August to being left outside while a bear was caught on camera opening the door to a man's house in July. In addition, two dogs were caught on camera taking a swim in a neighbor's pond back in May.

