Internet Asks if Border Collie Is on 'Spawtify' Due to Musical Talents

A video of a canine "percussionist" playing a unique number has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 2.3 million views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared from @bonnieandsimba, the TikTok account of dog duo Bonnie the springer spaniel and Simba the border collie, who were seen recently on Britain's Got Talent with their trainer Olga Jones during an audition.

The latest video showed Simba stroking the bars of a glockenspiel—a percussion instrument made with tuned metal bars arranged in a keyboard style layout—using a mallet held in his mouth.

The clip was posted with a caption that read "Simba is [an] enthusiastic percussionist."

As musical as the border collie in the video may have appeared, do dogs have a sense of rhythm?

Dogs respond to various types of music in different ways, according to a March 2017 study in the peer-reviewed journal Physiology & Behavior.

The study's findings showed that the heart rate variability of kenneled dogs was "significantly higher, indicative of decreased stress," when dogs were played soft rock and reggae music.

A lesser effect was seen when Motown, pop and classical genres were played.

The study noted that regardless of the music genre, "dogs were found to spend significantly more time lying and significantly less time standing when music was played."

While Simba may have been enthusiastic about his musical skills, it was Bonnie's abilities that got the vote of Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell to move on to the next round of the show.

After Bonnie and Simba were rejected in an earlier audition, Bonnie was invited back to the show and wowed the judges with a "jazz" number on a piano.

Cowell said Bonnie's performance was "unbelievable," noting the springer spaniel was the first dog to play an instrument on the show.

"Simba was holding Bonnie back," said Cowell, who had earlier suggested "Bonnie should go solo" during the previous audition.

Despite Simba's lack of success on Britain's Got Talent, several users on TikTok were delighted by the border collie's musical number in the latest viral video.

User Adventure Weens asked "is this on spawtify?" and Saint Monster Truck said it's the "Song of the summer."

Petcover wrote "We're waiting for the album."

Fluffyordye may have won the battle of the puns with "'Woofgang' Amadeus Mozart."

