Dog's Reaction to Eating Owner's Stash of Cannabis Has Internet 'Bawling'

By
A video showing the fallout from a pet owner's dog consuming their entire stash of marijuana has sparked surprise and concern online.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle shawtyvip, a dog owner showed followers what happened after her canine consumed 900mg of the drug.

The video, which has been seen over 7.7 million times already on social media

A dog appearing very sleepy.
Stock image of a sleepy dog. One pet owner was thrown into a panic after their dog ate the entirety of their marijuana stash. Getty/-D-

That's a significant amount of marijuana to consume. To put it into perspective, a study by USC Annenberg in conjunction with the LA Times estimated that the average joint in the U.S. contains around 12 mg.

Having your dog consume that much marijuana is no laughing matter though. Dogs can react badly to the cannabinoids found in marijuana, particularly Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the principal and most active ingredient in cannabis which can lead to toxicity in dogs.

Though rarely lethal, marijuana toxicity can leave canines seriously ill, with symptoms emerging anywhere up to 12 hours after exposure and potentially lasting days. That will ultimately depend on the strength of the weed itself.

Lethargy, hyperactivity, sensitivity to noise, difficulty walking, and some drooling are just a few of the most notable symptoms along with poor muscle control and even vomiting.

In any instance where a pet owner knows or even suspects their dog has consumed marijuana, it is recommended that they seek immediate help from a veterinarian.

@shawtyvip

They said hell be okay but they also said hes def allowed to hang #fyp

♬ original sound - ☆CATS☆

That's exactly what the dog owner in the video shared to TikTok did. Thankfully her dog was okay, even if he did look a little spaced out in the video she shared on social media.

Writing in the comments section, the pet owner said she was "bawling" when she first discovered he had eaten her stash but he is thankfully "thriving" now.

In the video, her dog can be seen being taken in by a veterinarian to undergo tests. The canine appeared to be suffering from muscle spasms as a result of his marijuana overdose and appeared sleepy and eager to nap.

Though she had done everything right and said she had hidden her marijuana away and out of reach of her dog, the pet owner said he "built a makeshift staircase to climb up and grab the bag."

She's now planning to keep it in a padlocked container to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Most users commenting on the clip were stunned, upset, or simply relieved that everything had turned out okay.

"OMG. I feel so bad," one viewer wrote with another commenting: "This makes me so sad." A third, however, reckoned he probably enjoyed "the best nap of his life."

This particular dog owner was not alone in making this kind of mistake either. Others shared similar experiences of their dogs somehow getting into their marijuana stashes.

"MY DOG DID THIS LAST MONTH and I thought she was going to die. Vet said she'd just be high for 2 days," one TikTok user wrote while another commented: "My dog ate my pen. He was snoozing for about 4 hours."

There's certainly been a rise in the number of marijuana poisonings involving dogs over the past few years. According to the American Kennel Club, in 2019, the ASPCA's Animal Poison Control Center reported a 765 percent rise in the number of calls about marijuana ingestion by animals over the same period last year.

Dog owners need to stay vigilant.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC