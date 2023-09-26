Heartwarming

Dog's Reaction After Learning His Mom Adopted Him Breaks Internet's Heart

By
A dog called Greyson has melted hearts on social media after his owner shared a video of his reaction upon discovering that he was adopted.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in September, under the username Dr.greyson_mr.hyde, the grey pitbull can be seen lying on the rug with his mom, holding a toy in his hand as she reveals the hard truth.

The woman can be heard saying: "You're adopted. It's true I adopted you. I'm sorry that the truth has to be revealed this way," as Greyson moves his long ears to the back of his head, whining as if he didn't take the news very well.

According to Wed MD, dogs have an intelligence similar to that of a toddler, and on average can learn and recognize between 100 and 200 words, so don't be surprised when your dog remembers words like "bone" or "snack."

The VCA Animal Hospital says that while dogs don't understand every single word in a phrase, and may only recognize some, they pick up on your tone of voice and body language, and pay attention to the way you say things more than what you say.

"Your dog does know how to read your feelings. They do know when you are happy, sad, excited, or afraid. And it's not bad to show your emotions in front of your dog. The more emotions we share with our dogs, the closer our relationship becomes. We love them unconditionally and they love us right back," their website says.

@dr.greyson_mr.hyde

Him whining😫. #americanpitbull #pitbull #pitbullterrier #pitbull_love #pitbulldog #pitbullbluenose #dogsoftiktok #pitbullpuppy #pitbullgram #pitbullworld #theworldneedsmorepitbulls#fortheloveofdogs #pitbull

♬ original sound - Penny 🐱

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 304,600 views and 56,700 likes on the platform.

One user, Gb@nuya.net, commented: "My dogs ears do the same thing is it like a condition??" And Judi Greene said: "He said I ain't letting this info go thru my other ear." Aiverson1123 wrote: "Awww baby boy. He's so cute he has a staffy ear and a pitty ear lol."

Jess_ica203 said: "We call our boys ear his satellite." And eriikamariie_ added: "He's like I'm only half listening, but I hear you."

Newsweek reached out to Dr.greyson_mr.hyde for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the video.

dog's reaction to learning he's adopted viral
Stock image of a pitbull lying on the floor. A dog's reaction to learning he was adopted has gone viral. Getty Images
