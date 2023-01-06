Dog's Recovery From Paralysis and Broken Neck Melts Hearts: 'Never Gave Up'

A video of a dog's heartwarming journey to recovery following "a horrible accident" that left him paralyzed has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 114,500 views.

The clip shared by TikTok user @rachelelliot13 was posted with a caption that read: "So unbelievably proud of Dex and his Momma - she is a superhero and her fur babies are so lucky to have her...And so am I."

According to a message overlaid on the video, the dog was involved in "a horrible accident" in August 2022 "that left him with a broken neck and paralysis."

In a February 2018 article for the MSD Veterinary Manual, which was modified in October 2022, veterinarian Dr. Thomas Schubert, from the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences at the University of Florida, said: "Trauma is the most common cause of sudden limb paralysis" and leg paralysis "often results from damage to the peripheral spinal nerves."

Schubert said that it's important to know the exact location of the nerve injury, because the closer the injury is to the muscle, the better the outlook for recovery. Some nerve injuries can heal within several weeks or months, but surgical reattachment is required for regeneration when total nerve rupture has occurred, he added.

"No specific therapy is available to help nerve regeneration, but laser therapy and acupuncture may help recovery. Anti-inflammatory medications may also help if swelling is present. If voluntary movement, pain sensation, and spinal reflexes improve over 1 to 2 months, the outlook for recovery is good," the veterinarian said.

A subsequent message overlaid on the latest viral TikTok video read: "But his Mum never gave up on him...," as the clip showed the dog wearing a body harness, appearing helpless on the floor, while being looked after by a woman and others. In another shot, the woman was seen holding Dexter up, while trying to get him to move his legs.

Another caption on the video then read: "Dexter never gave up either..." as the dog was later seen running around on its own, chasing another canine in a snowy field, as well as over a grassy area in another shot.

The story of Dexter's recovery journey has melted the hearts of several users on TikTok.

User N0one posted: "oh what a journey I hope you're proud of yourself, you really should be, that beauty was not ready to go anywhere and you didn't give up," while Barbara wrote: "oh my heart."

TikToker CalX commented: "So proud of you for not giving up!" while user7690695092821 posted: "OMG [oh my god] the power of love, patience and hope!!!"

