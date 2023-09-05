Pets

Dog Reunited With Owners After Walking Into Shop Displaying Missing Poster

By
A dog has been reunited with her owners, after two weeks of searching, after she walked into a shop displaying a missing poster of her.

The golden labrador named Rosie had been missing for two weeks since August 19, when she disappeared while out for her evening walk at Bertha Loch, Bertha Park, in Scotland.

Her owner had walked miles searching for her to no avail, Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland—an organization that helps reunite missing pets with their owners—said in a Facebook post.

The dog was not sighted at all for the next two weeks, despite her owners trying everything to find her.

Labrador
A stock photo shows a pet Labrador. A Labrador recently went missing in Scotland for two weeks. Chalabala/Getty

Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland—who were called to assist the search effort—sent people searching the surrounding area, with volunteer drone pilots.

"We offered the standard advice of leaving scented items of clothing at missing point, make sure someone is at home and also important steps like making sure microchip information is up to date and other relevant authorities were contacted (police, dog warden, local kennels)," the organization said on Facebook.

"Despite all our efforts, Rosie was proving a champion at hide & seek! Feeding stations were set up, BBQ's tried, miles and miles searched on by foot by volunteers and local residents of Bertha Park. Local businesses helped with displaying posters too...All the team were baffled to where Rosie could be as there was just no sign."

Finally, the organization received a call from a man named Saif who owned a takeaway business called Baba's. Rosie had entered the establishment, which had been displaying one of her missing posters.

"We are so so happy that darling Rosie is now home safe after being missing for two weeks with not a single sighting in the entire time she was missing!" the organization said on Facebook. "As you can imagine there was lots of happy tears from everyone at such a reunion."

Despite being lost and alone for two weeks, Rosie is doing "very well."
After she was found, she was checked over by a vet who found that other than losing weight and being covered in ticks, she was fine.

"Thank you so so much everyone who has been involved in Rosie's search and for all the lovely kind words of support and comfort you've given her dad these past two difficult weeks," the rescue organization added.

Some dogs, depending on their breed, do have the ability to survive in the wild on their own, but as pets, they are used to being around humans and depend on them for food.

Dogs can also become very distressed when they are separated from their owners for too long.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about dogs? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

