Tearful Reunion As Missing Dog Turns Up in Different State After 2 Years

A dog has been reunited with his owners after two years missing—all thanks to a microchip.

Panda arrived at Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) in Topeka, Kansas, on August 18, in such a state of fright that staff couldn't handle him.

Emi Griess from HHHS told Newsweek: "He came in with cuts and scratches on his body; he likely wasn't feeling good and clearly wasn't open to trusting all of these strangers in a strange place. Panda was stressed and afraid."

The team were eventually able to examine the 7-year-old Bull Terrier. That was when they found the information that would lead to a happy reunion.

"We are so grateful Panda was microchipped, because that is likely the only way we would have ever discovered that his guardians in Colorado were still looking for him after two years missing," Griess said.

"At HHHS we scan incoming animals for microchips in the hopes that we'll immediately be able to contact their families. We then call the microchip company to acquire the guardians' contact information," she added.

Panda's family had been looking for him since 2021, when after the first five years of his life with them, he went missing.

"We called his guardians in Colorado, unsure of if they would be able to reclaim Panda in Topeka, Kansas. They were more than prepared to make the long trek to our shelter to reunite with their dog," explained Griess. "The theories about how Panda got from Colorado to our shelter in Kansas could be as varied and creative as our imaginations."

But it was Panda's behavior before and after being reunited with his family that amazed the rescue workers the most.

"When they arrived, we took them back to Panda's kennel with two of our staff. As many fearful dogs do, Panda had been barking at any of our staff who came near his kennel. But when Panda's parents approached the kennel, we saw a completely different dog," recalled Griess. "He was suddenly whining with joy, wagging his tail, and when he was finally able to, he jumped straight into their arms."

They learned that Panda understood Spanish commands, and as soon as he saw his family he transformed.

After being reunited with his owners, Panda even let the staff at the shelter pet him.

"His reaction and this special story has caused a lot of happy tears amongst our team since this moment," said Griess.

The team wanted to share Panda's story to prove just how important microchips are. "Microchips are the best way to ensure your lost pet gets back home to you, because unlike a physical tag on a collar, they can't lose a microchip. We encourage everyone with a companion animal, even completely indoor cats, to microchip their pets because you just never know what can happen," said Griess.

"We hope Panda's story encourages pet parents out there to get their animals microchipped so that if that scary day ever comes that their pet is lost, they'll find their way back to one another."

