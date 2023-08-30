Rescue and Adoption

Tearful Reunion As Missing Dog Turns Up in Different State After 2 Years

By
Rescue and Adoption Viral Trends Trending Dogs

A dog has been reunited with his owners after two years missing—all thanks to a microchip.

Panda arrived at Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) in Topeka, Kansas, on August 18, in such a state of fright that staff couldn't handle him.

Emi Griess from HHHS told Newsweek: "He came in with cuts and scratches on his body; he likely wasn't feeling good and clearly wasn't open to trusting all of these strangers in a strange place. Panda was stressed and afraid."

The team were eventually able to examine the 7-year-old Bull Terrier. That was when they found the information that would lead to a happy reunion.

"We are so grateful Panda was microchipped, because that is likely the only way we would have ever discovered that his guardians in Colorado were still looking for him after two years missing," Griess said.

Panda the dog
Pictures of Panda the dog, who has been reunited with his owners two years after he went missing. Helping Hands Humane Society

"At HHHS we scan incoming animals for microchips in the hopes that we'll immediately be able to contact their families. We then call the microchip company to acquire the guardians' contact information," she added.

Panda's family had been looking for him since 2021, when after the first five years of his life with them, he went missing.

"We called his guardians in Colorado, unsure of if they would be able to reclaim Panda in Topeka, Kansas. They were more than prepared to make the long trek to our shelter to reunite with their dog," explained Griess. "The theories about how Panda got from Colorado to our shelter in Kansas could be as varied and creative as our imaginations."

But it was Panda's behavior before and after being reunited with his family that amazed the rescue workers the most.

"When they arrived, we took them back to Panda's kennel with two of our staff. As many fearful dogs do, Panda had been barking at any of our staff who came near his kennel. But when Panda's parents approached the kennel, we saw a completely different dog," recalled Griess. "He was suddenly whining with joy, wagging his tail, and when he was finally able to, he jumped straight into their arms."

They learned that Panda understood Spanish commands, and as soon as he saw his family he transformed.

After being reunited with his owners, Panda even let the staff at the shelter pet him.

"His reaction and this special story has caused a lot of happy tears amongst our team since this moment," said Griess.

The team wanted to share Panda's story to prove just how important microchips are. "Microchips are the best way to ensure your lost pet gets back home to you, because unlike a physical tag on a collar, they can't lose a microchip. We encourage everyone with a companion animal, even completely indoor cats, to microchip their pets because you just never know what can happen," said Griess.

"We hope Panda's story encourages pet parents out there to get their animals microchipped so that if that scary day ever comes that their pet is lost, they'll find their way back to one another."

Last week another dog owner made headlines by finding his dog 77 days after they went missing. Another dog that was missing for 12 days was recently rescued after fishermen spotted her on a cliff in Wales.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC