Dog Rushing To Show Owner Her New Puppies Delights Internet: 'So Proud'

A social media video of a Maltipoo dog showing her owner her newborn puppies has delighted audiences across the internet.

The heartwarming video captured the moment when the new mom raced to greet her owner, who had just entered the home, and showed off her new puppies proudly.

The newborn litter could be seen huddling together in a small bed, while their mother showed both joy and excitement by zooming between her owner and her babies with her tail wagging the entire time.

A stock image of a Maltipoo puppy. The viral video shows the Maltipoo showing her owner her new litter of puppies. Getty Images

The video's creator, who doubles up as the Maltipoo's mom, appears to be a dog breeder as the video had been captioned, "So proud of my baby girl. [The first] time I have ever been gone during delivery. My baby showing me her new babies."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 7 by @MelCoveyFranks on TikTok, the post has been liked by over 34,000 users and commented on more than 800 times. While plenty of TikTokers have gushed over the moment in the comments section below the post, other users have criticized Franks for allegedly continuously subjecting her pup to breeding.

One user wrote: "First time being away?! how many litters has she had?"

Another user added: "Oh thank God, there aren't enough dogs in shelters needing homes. Thank you for your contribution!"

"FIRST TIME??? My heart sank," read one comment.

"OMG!!!! WHAT A PRECIOUS MOMENT/MEMORY... TRUE UNCONDITIONAL LOVE," wrote another user.

According to the Kennel Club, breeding is a big responsibility and should not be a venture that is to be taken lightly.

"Although your dog may be incredible, with a calm, loving personality, they may not necessarily be suitable for breeding," The Kennel Club writes on its website.

"Most people consider breeding from a dog to help improve the breed, but as well as appreciating a dog's good characteristics it's important to recognise their less positive ones as well."

"Breeding is about getting the right balance, so it's important to weigh up their health, temperament and how they look," the organization added.

The Kennel Club advises talking to your vet or other breeders to determine whether your dog is suitable for breeding

