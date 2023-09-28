Dog With Skin Condition Stuns Internet With Unique Appearance: 'Photogenic'

A Rottweiler with a unique appearance thanks to vitiligo is living his best life and earning plaudits online.

Dogs come in all sorts of glorious shapes and sizes and Yeti the Rottweiler is no different.

In a viral video posted on TikTok by the account @yeto_the_spotted_rottie, the dog's owner shared the happy dog's antics.

The video started with Yeti, who is described as "photogenic" in other TikTok posts, looking into the camera with his vitiligo-covered face. It cut to the same dog smiling with a flower placed on his head.

But while Yeti is enjoying a happy life now, he faced significant trauma in his younger days.

Another video shared on the TikTok account explained that Yeti was abandoned before being hit by a school bus.

Thankfully, Yeti was found by some women who brought him to a vet. A family ultimately fostered him.

While efforts were made to try and save Yeti's left front leg it needed to be amputated, but that proved to be the right decision as "it had caused nothing but pain."

Yeti now lives with his forever family who share his adventures and hijinks on TikTok and other social media channels.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), dogs are the most popular pets in the U.S.

The APPA further explained that 65.1 million households own at least one dog and that cats, the second most popular pet, were found in 46.5 million homes in the U.S.

It also found that Millenials make up the largest share of pet owners across the country with 33 percent, followed by Generation X at 25 percent and then Baby Boomers at 24 percent.

Since being shared on September 25, the clip has been viewed more than 2.1 million times and attracted an estimated 508,300 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video praised Yeti.

TikTok user Christopherfafara said: "That dog may have vitiligo but it's still cute and adorable."

Katie Naughton added: "Our old rottie had vitiligo. Everyone said he looked like a reverse panda."

While Spider commented: "I've never seen a dog with vitiligo. I love him."

Revengetoast posted: "How on earth do you ever say no to that sweet face."

