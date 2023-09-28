Adorable Moment Dog Teaches Her Puppies How to Do Zoomies—'What a Good Mom'

A new dog mom has given her puppies a crash course in how to do zoomies around her owner's house.

In a video posted to TikTok by peta1111, an American pocket bully by the name of Koda can be seen putting her 10 pups through their paces.

The term "zoomies" refers to the sudden burst of energy that can sometimes take hold of a dog, or even a cat. The result is a brief period in which a pet will run in circles, spin around or just generally let off a little steam.

For Koda, that involves running back and forth in and out of the living room and jumping on and off of her owner's couch. It's a practice she clearly enjoys and one she was evidently eager to teach her litter.

Koda shows her puppies how to play zoomies. They loved every second of it. peta1111

According to Stephanie Gibeault, a certified professional dog trainer and expert on animal behavior, zoomies are most commonly found among puppies and younger dogs, but the phenomenon can occur in canines of any age.

"A frequent cause of zoomies is an excess buildup of energy that dogs hold on to, which is then released in one big burst," she told the American Kennel Club.

"Certain times of day may trigger zoomies in dogs more than others, such as the first thing in the morning or in the evening after spending much of the day in a crate. Some dogs get zoomies after a bath, while others are triggered by stressful situations like visiting the vet."

It could be that Koda was using zoomies as a way to deal with the stress of being a new parent and that her puppies were simply initiating her behavior.

However, to many watching on TikTok, it was as if Koda was teaching her litter an important life skill or, at the very least, a fun way to burn off any excess energy.

"So many don't understand the vital socialization mommas give their babies," one viewer wrote. "This is so important for their development. It's about more than milk!"

Another agreed, commenting: "what a good momma" with a third adding: "she loves those babies."

It's clear from the video that Koda loves interacting with her pups and can even be seen giving each one a kiss towards the end of the video.

While some admired her mothering skills, others were simply in awe of the high levels of canine cuteness on display in the clip. "So this is what heaven looks like," one wrote, with another agreeing: "This is an instant antidepressant!! So wholesome."

Koda's puppies have all grown up into adult dogs since the video was filmed. Writing alongside the clip, Koda's owner said: "Raising 10 pups was one of the best experiences. All of the pups went to people we know and love. Getting to see them grow and be loved is so special."

