Joy Over Apartment Puppy's Zoomies When Seeing Backyard For First Time

A puppy's energetic zoomies burst after seeing a backyard for the first time is receiving a lot of love online.

Dogs and puppies love their time outdoors and this particular pet is no different.

A viral TikTok post by cass.spinelli showed her golden doodle puppy's first reaction to seeing the large backyard.

Cass Spinelli, 23, from St. Petersburg, Florida, captioned the video: "The moment you can see it hit her that it's hers [crying face emoji] took a bit to get the grass back there, but she can finally run around in her own backyard."

After the initial surprised reaction, the puppy then quickly raced across the backyard, enjoying the large amount of free space.

The puppy continued to run around throughout the majority of the video in an obvious state of pure happiness.

Another caption on the video read: "Showing out pup her backyard after being in an apartment dog her whole life. Activate zoomies."

As defined by the American Kennel Club, zoomies refer to "unmistakable explosions of energy that dogs have on occasion."

The AKC added: "Zoomies often feature frantic, repetitive behavior such as running in circles or spinning around. A frequent cause of zoomies is an excess buildup of energy that dogs hold on to, which is then released in one big burst.

"Certain times of day may trigger zoomies in dogs more than others, such as the first thing in the morning or in the evening after spending much of the day in a crate.

"Some dogs get zoomies after a bath, while others are triggered by stressful situations like visiting the vet. Zoomies most often occur in puppies and younger dogs, but the phenomenon can strike dogs of all ages and breeds at times."

Since being shared on September 11, the post has attracted more than 928,300 views and an estimated 100,300 likes.

The overwhelming number of people praised the puppy and shared their own dogs' zoomies experiences.

TikTok user Emily Louise said: "Those doodle zoomies are the best."

While Maddy Whitt added: "My pup was the same way. Now she always wants to be back there."

Gabs shared her own dog's experience and posted: "I was sobbing when we moved into our home and our girl got to run around in her backyard for the first time."

Toree K commented: "This makes me so emotional and happy."

