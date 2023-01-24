Puppy Heaving After Sniffing a Cat the 1st Time Leaves Internet in Stitches

A video of a puppy sniffing his cat sibling for the first time has gone viral on TikTok, with over 3.2 million views.

In the video posted by @ladynort18, a puppy can be seen approaching a cat and sniffing its backside, then immediately retches. The caption reads, "When your puppy notices the cat's butthole for the first time."

Smell is a crucial sense for most animals, and they are able to send and receive messages by producing certain smells. Research suggests that elephants have the best sense of smell of any animal, but dogs and cats are up there too.

When two humans meet, they evaluate body language and may judge appearance, facial expressions and tone of voice to tell if someone is trustworthy before acting accordingly.

Dogs do a similar thing, according to California-based VCA Animal Hospitals. Its website says that "dogs may not verbalize, shake hands, or hug like humans, but they do assess each other and gather lots of information from body language. When two dogs meet they usually walk in circles while scrutinizing demeanor and posture. Are the ears back? Is the tail wagging? Are the hackles raised?"

The American Kennel Club's website says that a dog's sense of smell is 10,000 times greater than a human's and that "the scent-drive curiosity of dogs is about gathering information and saying hello."

VCA Animal Hospitals also points out that "a cat's sense of smell is far more advanced than ours. When compared to humans, cats have a smelling ability that is 14 times more sensitive. The human nose contains about 5 million olfactory receptors that detect aromas, while a cat's nose has 45 to 80 (possibly up to 200) million scent receptors."

Cats also have a unique feature called the Jacobson's organ, which is inside the nasal cavity "and opens into the roof of the mouth, right behind the upper incisors," according to VCA.

"This amazing organ serves as a secondary olfactory system and detects specific chemicals by using nerves that lead directly to the brain," VCA says. "Unlike olfactory cells in the nose, the odor receptors of Jacobson's organ do not respond to just ordinary smells. Jacobson's receptors pick up chemical substances that have no odor at all. In other words, they work to detect 'undetectable' odors."

TikTok users were highly amused by the video, with one, Dawn, commenting, "My son and I are on our 30th view and had to stop to wipe my tears. This wins the TikTok today."

Janemvv wrote, "omg, this made me laugh so hard I cried." And GoddessKreseda said: "Lmaaaooo! I am crying!!

Newsweek has reached out to @ladynort18 for comment.

