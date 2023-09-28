Dog Takes First Steps After 'Terrible Accident' in Heartwarming Footage

A husky and German shepherd mix named Call Me Maybe has defied the odds by taking her first steps after a traumatic accident.

Call Me Maybe's journey to recovery has been miraculous since she was hit by a car three weeks ago.

Left with a broken femur, the tragic incident led to her going into labor, requiring an emergency C-section. Sadly, her puppies did not survive, leaving Call Me Maybe with both physical and emotional wounds.

Thankfully, the dog's fate took a hopeful turn when she was transferred to Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) in Texas. Founded in 1997 by local attorney James Collins and reborn as a rescue organization in 2008, APA! has saved over 100,000 animals in the Austin area. They continue their mission to provide a lifeline to dogs and cats in need.

Pictures of Call Me Maybe the dog who is under the care of Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) in Texas. Austin Pets Alive! APA!

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found. Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

The team at APA! ensured that Call Me Maybe got the medical attention she needed, including fracture repair surgery. Following this, she was taken in by a foster home where she is getting the dedicated one-on-one care she needs.

Just three weeks after the horrible accident, she is showing great progress in her foster home, and this week reached a milestone when she took her first steps alone.

"We're so proud of Call Me Maybe for trying so hard to get well after suffering such a terrible accident. The support of the animal community gave her this chance," says Allison Swearingen, dog adoption manager at Austin Pets Alive!, told Newsweek. "It's because of donations that Austin Pets Alive! could provide the necessary care and love to pets like her who need us the most, during their toughest hours. Our community's kindness very literally changes lives."

Call Me Maybe still has a way to go in her path to recovery, but she continues to heal physically and find comfort in the company of resident dogs, even forming new friendships.

With time, patience and continued support, the rescue team at APA! hope to see Call Me Maybe adopted into a loving home where she can start the next chapter of her life.