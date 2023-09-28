Rescue and Adoption

Dog Takes First Steps After 'Terrible Accident' in Heartwarming Footage

By
Rescue and Adoption Pets Animals Animal Rescue Dogs

A husky and German shepherd mix named Call Me Maybe has defied the odds by taking her first steps after a traumatic accident.

Call Me Maybe's journey to recovery has been miraculous since she was hit by a car three weeks ago.

Left with a broken femur, the tragic incident led to her going into labor, requiring an emergency C-section. Sadly, her puppies did not survive, leaving Call Me Maybe with both physical and emotional wounds.

Thankfully, the dog's fate took a hopeful turn when she was transferred to Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) in Texas. Founded in 1997 by local attorney James Collins and reborn as a rescue organization in 2008, APA! has saved over 100,000 animals in the Austin area. They continue their mission to provide a lifeline to dogs and cats in need.

Call Me Maybe the dog
Pictures of Call Me Maybe the dog who is under the care of Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) in Texas. Austin Pets Alive! APA!

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found. Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

The team at APA! ensured that Call Me Maybe got the medical attention she needed, including fracture repair surgery. Following this, she was taken in by a foster home where she is getting the dedicated one-on-one care she needs.

Just three weeks after the horrible accident, she is showing great progress in her foster home, and this week reached a milestone when she took her first steps alone.

"We're so proud of Call Me Maybe for trying so hard to get well after suffering such a terrible accident. The support of the animal community gave her this chance," says Allison Swearingen, dog adoption manager at Austin Pets Alive!, told Newsweek. "It's because of donations that Austin Pets Alive! could provide the necessary care and love to pets like her who need us the most, during their toughest hours. Our community's kindness very literally changes lives."

Call Me Maybe still has a way to go in her path to recovery, but she continues to heal physically and find comfort in the company of resident dogs, even forming new friendships.

With time, patience and continued support, the rescue team at APA! hope to see Call Me Maybe adopted into a loving home where she can start the next chapter of her life.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC