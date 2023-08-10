Six Puppies Found Still Attached via Umbilical Cord to Dead Mom on Roadside

Six newborn puppies have been rescued from the side of a road in Lockhart, Texas, still attached to their mother's umbilical cord after she had died.

In a race against the clock, the team at Austin Pets Alive! rushed to help the puppies from the site of the tragic accident which had killed their mother.

President and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!, Dr. Ellen Jefferson, told Newsweek: "This was the first time we've heard of a story like this. While we've cared for dozens of bottle babies this year, their story was shocking and heartbreaking."

Pictures of the puppies who were found on a roadside in Lockhart, Texas. Currently very small and vulnerable, they are being looked after by a foster carer thanks to Austin Pets Alive! Austin Pets Alive!

"From what we know, the mother and her babies were found on the side of the road in Lockhart," she explained. "Unfortunately, the mother was found deceased, but the babies were alive and still attached to the umbilical cord. We believe a mother was possibly looking for a safe place to give birth when she was likely hit by a car."

The heartbreaking story was exacerbated by the fact that the rescuer believes that the dog's terror as she was hit caused her to give birth on the side of the road.

Transporting the newborns quickly to a downtown location for medical observation, the staff at Austin Pets Alive! then worked hard to find foster homes for the six puppies.

"The mother's body likely protected the puppies from the impact. The puppies are extra fragile because they aren't able to receive any milk or colostrum (first milk) from the mother, which is usually rich in nutrients and antibodies," explained Jefferson. "That's why they need to be kept under strict, foster care and medical observation."

Allison Swearingen, dog adoption manager at Austin Pets Alive!, explained: "These bottle babies literally cannot survive past a few hours without food. Having fosters ready to jump in at a moment's notice is crucial for their survival."

Dubbed the "Lockheart" puppies, they are all currently being looked after by a foster carer who is able to give them the attention they need.

A picture of one of the puppies after bottle feeding, left, and a picture of two of the puppies in their foster placement, right. Austin Pets Alive!

For the next few weeks, the puppies will have round-the-clock care, being fed and weighed every few hours.

"Caring for these extra-fragile puppies can cost around $1,000 per puppy," said Jefferson. "They'll stay in foster homes for eight to 12 weeks, then they'll be ready to find a loving family."

Austin Pets Alive! explained that this is the perfect example of why foster placements for puppies are so important and said that they are always looking for foster carers and donations to help them look after every dog that comes through their door.

"We are grateful these puppies came to APA! to get a chance at life," said Jefferson. "We look forward to the day a loving family adopts them. We know the momma did her best to keep her babies safe, and today, they're here at APA!"

