Woman Praised for How Another Fostering 'Fail' Has Left Her With 5 Dogs

It can be tough to say goodbye—and that was certainly the case for one woman on TikTok, who recently posted a video explaining how she has "failed" with her most recent foster dog.

In a video posted to the account @tracyfosterling, Tracy says that she has "foster failed" with her great Pyrenees, bringing her total number of canine companions up to five, because the dog had formed such a close bond with her family.

"My foster dog has been with us for 10 months and we have a decision to make... If she stays with us or goes to a new home," the text says. "Her bond with my dogs (and us) is so strong, and she's become part of our family. I can't image her leaving. That's why she's staying forever. We have officially foster failed with her...making her our 5th dog."

A great Pyrenees dog has been rescued after a foster fail, and now gets to live in a loving home with four dog siblings. JZHunt/Getty Images

Great Pyrenees dogs were are large with thick coats, and were originally bred as working dogs to defend sheep flocks from wolves and other predators on snowy mountain tops of the Pyrenees Mountains along the border of France and Spain. They are described as "mellow companions and vigilant guardians of home and family," by the American Kennel Club.

Fostering dogs is an essential part of rescuing dogs from kill shelters, and a great way of acclimatizing rescued dogs to living in a home with people, children, and other dogs prior to finding their forever homes.

A 'foster fail' refers to a foster parent deciding to keep their foster dog, rather than rehome them elsewhere. While there are many adorable foster videos online that result in a 'fail,' some people find the encouragement to 'foster fail' short-sighted, as the more dogs you own, the fewer you can foster.

"Some people enter into a foster situation with the goal of eventually adopting—think of it as a trial run before full commitment," says Lemonade insurance, which covers pets, in an article on its website. "But if your intention was to commit to fostering many animals in the long term, foster failing can count you out of fostering in the future. That's because if you have too many critters living in your home, you won't have the space to comfortably welcome any additional temporary guests."

The main goal of fostering is to provide a halfway home for an animal in need until a permanent home can be found. "Pet foster placements are a vital part of pet advocacy because many shelters have limited resources, and foster homes allow shelters to house more animals," says Pets Best Health Insurance.

Being a 'foster failure' is no bad thing, you've given a rescued dog a great home that they're already happy in, Pets Best says. However, if your goal is not to foster fail, it can help to keep your eye on the prize. "The ultimate prize is the joy of knowing the cat or dog was adopted and finally found their forever home," it says.

"The memories, affection, and bond you create with your foster pet are bonuses. Your role and duties are meant to be temporary, and while that can result in an extraordinarily sad good-bye, the rewards of are tremendous. Your role in securing a forever home for a pet in need will benefit many other animals in need, as you provide a valuable resource to crowded shelters."

The video has been viewed over 310,000 times at time of writing, and users loved the 'foster fail.'

"This is why I'm not allowed to foster any more!!! I have foster failed 5 times... we have 9 dogs," said one user.

"Keep! We had a dog that we fostered since a pup and ended up keeping. The biggest sweetheart and it would have broke me to get rid of him," commented another user on TikTok.

"Just fostered for the first time, have a feeling it may be like this lol," wrote a third.

