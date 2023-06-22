Foster Puppy Excitedly Plays With Dog for First Time in Adorable Video

The heartwarming moment a foster puppy began playing with his carer's older dog has been shared to social media.

Scrunchie the pint-sized French bulldog pup endured a difficult start to life having been born with a one-sided cleft lip and cleft palate.

"He was unable to nurse from his mom or drink from the bottle due to the risk of aspiration," Emilie Rackovan, Scrunchie's current foster carer, told Newsweek.

Scrunchie was one of the 3.1 million dogs that the ASPCA estimates enters animal shelters in America each year. Dog foster carers like Rackovan play an important role in helping canines recover from neglect, abuse or injury, and regain some confidence before they begin their search for a new forever home.

Jada the dog plays with Scrunchie the puppy. The tiny dog's enthusiasm was a little too much for the older canine to handle. Emiliefosters

Judging from the video shared to Rackovan's TikTok account, Scrunchie is not short of confidence with the footage showing the tiny pup bouncing over to Rackovan's other dog, Jada.

"I rescued her from a high-kill shelter back in 2016, where she was labeled as animal aggressive," Rackovan said. "Thankfully, she proved that to be extremely far from the truth and loves having puppies and kittens around."

Jada certainly appears to have plenty of patience around Scrunchie, who appears to be determined to play-fight with his new canine companion, despite the height disparity between the pair.

"She isn't quite sure how to play with Scrunchie since he is so small, but is learning how to interact with him," Rackovan said. "Within a couple of weeks, I am sure they will be the best of friends!"

The footage of their adorable interaction with an excited Scrunchie darting in and around the wiser, older dog, has proven popular on social media with the TikTok video of the pair amassing 6.9 million views and counting.

Commenting on the video, one TikToker wrote: "This gives me Scrappy and Scooby-Doo vibes," with another stating: "The tippy taps under the big dog were freaking adorable."

Scrunchie had plenty of admirers with one viewer writing: "The little hippity hops over are so cute. He was on a mission," while another added: "I LIVE for this moment every time!! Seeing them finally feel comfortable and just be a playful pup is EVERYTHING!!" There was plenty of love for Jada too with one fan commenting: "Your big dog is an angel."

Scrunchie and Jada are joined by two cats, Fievel and Lua, as part of a thriving household of foster pets. When he's not teasing Jada, Rackovan said Scrunchie, who is now six weeks old, enjoys "playing with toys, playing with the cats and dog, sleeping, snuggling, and—probably most of all—eating." She added: "He is such a silly little guy and is very happy-go-lucky."

Rackovan began a career in animal welfare several years back and is now employed by Best Friends Animal Society, the largest no-kill animal sanctuary in the U.S. She fosters kittens and puppies in her spare time and shares videos of their progress to social media because "it spreads a really important message about fostering and adopting."

"People learn that they can truly find so many breeds of dogs in shelters and rescues, and why fostering and adopting are so essential to saving the lives of homeless pets," she said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.