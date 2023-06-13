Foster Dog Napping in the Sun While Licking Ice Cube Applauded: 'Goals'

A dog called Harvey has left the internet in stitches after a video of him trying to combat the heatwave as best as he can went viral on social media last week.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Saturday by his foster carer under the username Tesswittmann, Harvey can be seen laying down in the middle of their terrace, licking an ice cube every now and then to try and keep his body temperature cool.

The hilarious clip, which has been reshared thousands of times on the platform, comes with a caption that says: "Those hot summer days."

Unlike humans, dogs can't sweat through their skin, according to animal charity Blue Cross. Instead, they rely on panting and releasing heat through their paw pads and nose to regulate their body temperature and keep cool. Because of their thick winter coat on a hot summer's day, it's easy for them to get a heatstroke.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs include collapse, excessive panting and dribbling. If you suspect your pet is suffering from the condition, Blue Cross suggests moving them to a cool place, preferably with a draught, wetting their coat with cool—not freezing—water, and contacting your vet immediately.

"Once a dog shows signs of heatstroke the damage is often already done, which is why it's so important to prevent it," the animal charity's website states.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting viewers from all over TikTok. It has so far received over 1.1 million views and 105,100 likes.

One user, xike, commented: "ICE ICE BABY." And VicToriA said: "Awww he's so worn out yet still needs to finish that ice cube if it kills him." Sarah Rowburrey added: "He's enjoying that." And Brown eyed girl said: "Living his best life."

Aph wrote: "This has been me with cola calippos for the past few days." And Lisaxo added: "This is how I feel today being 8 months pregnant in this heat is brutal haha." landrover820 joked: "omg it's ME IN THE SOUTHERN SUMMER."

Another user, Maverick the Pup, simply wrote "goals."

Tswag65 wrote: "Looks like he's on vacation!" And Cwalka said: "Me trying to get over a hangover." Notrapakko added: "I just had a tonsillectomy so I'm basically doing the exact same thing lol."

