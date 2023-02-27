Laughter at German Shepherd's Attempts to Use Ice Dispenser: 'His Face'

A dog called Maverick has melted hearts after a clip of him learning how to use the ice-maker, only to be pranked in the end by his owner, went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the dog's owner, under the username Mayhemmav.gsd, the German shepherd can be seen unsuccessfully pushing the lever on his owner's fridge ice machine. Maverick's trying to get some ice, before working out that he needs to push for a longer period of time for something to come out of it.

But, when he finally figures out how it works, only cold water comes out of it, instead of ice. Maverick looks at his owner with a disappointed face, as if to say, "that's not ice!"

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "My dog has been trying to figure out for weeks how to make ice come out. But today he got a surprise. He knows to push the lever but hasn't figured out to hold it long enough. Finally figures it out but... That's not ice!" This caption is followed by: "The look on his face at the end."

Further down in a comment, the TikTok user also explained: "I'm a little worried once he figures out how to actually get ice he'll never leave it alone."

According to The Kennel Club, giving your dog ice cubes or homemade frozen treats is fine. However, there are some issues to be aware of and some precautions you should take.

Chewing on anything hard can cause your dog's enamel to wear down or can even break its tooth. The Kennel Club suggests making the ice cubes and frozen treats slightly softer by taking them out of the freezer five minutes before you give them to your dog.

The size of the ice also matters. Bigger cubes may cause choking, so The Kennel Club suggests avoiding using large freezer molds and using smaller ones instead. Then, it's easier for your dog to break down the ice with its teeth.

The TikTok video quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 625,000 views and almost 14,000 likes.

One user, Gonzalez, commented: "He looked at you like 'you plan this right you knew and didn't stop me." And Dottiesnangel wrote: "He's smart to get that far." User ssgsscody added: "Game over the moment it's figured out."

Nelly wrote: "awwwwww it's water instead." And fostermomma posted: "oh he'll figure it out very soon." Metalhammer1993 added: "clever little guy. he'll figure it out eventually."

Another user, Aaron, commented: "Our Golden Doodle always got her own ice after she saw me do it once."

Newsweek reached out to Mayhemmav.gsd for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.