Watch Rescue Puppy's Reaction to Foster Mom After 'Rough First 8 Weeks'

Many dog owners are familiar with having to give up most of their bed so their dog can stretch out at night, but one has shared the devastating reason why her foster puppy will sleep only in her arms.

Tracy Fosterling, from Jacksonville, Florida, posted a video on her TikTok account (@tracyfosterling) on May 13. It shows her climbing into bed with a small 8-week-old pup in her arms. In the footage, Fosterling explains that the puppy has "finally felt relaxed" and is happiest when he's curled up beside her.

The clip, which has left people fighting back tears, is only part of the backstory behind Boogity's appearance. Fosterling told Newsweek that he was "rescued from a backyard breeder who had 27 other puppies," which were "flea- and worm-infested." Four of the animals died as there was also an outbreak of parvovirus.

Photos of foster animal Boogity sleeping in Tracy Fosterling's arms in bed at night. The 2-month-old puppy was rescued from a backyard breeder who hadn't been taking care of the dogs. @tracyfosterling

When the puppies were taken in by Hope for Pits rescue shelter in Jacksonville, Fosterling was given Boogity to look after while the helpers find him a permanent home. Fosterling has five dogs and two cats already, but she said that Boogity is getting along with all of them "like they are his own sisters and brothers."

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals encourages anyone interested in getting a pet to rescue or adopt. The ASPCA says that around 6.3 million companion animals enter American shelters every year.

Despite this, breeding is still hugely popular, and 34 percent of owners still get their dogs from breeders. The ASPCA provides detailed criteria for breeders to adhere to. These include cleanliness and wellbeing of the mother; prioritizing health over appearance of the litter; screening for heritable traits; providing a complete history of the dog to prospective owners; and ensuring all pups are provided a good and stable home.

Although Boogity, whom Fosterling has nicknamed Piggie, had a turbulent first few weeks, he is now receiving plenty of love, while the rescue center searches for his forever home.

Fosterling said: "Boogity is available for adoption through the Hope for Pits rescue. He is a wonderful puppy. He's friendly, sweet, lovable, energetic and great with my other dogs. He had a rough first eight weeks of life, but that hasn't stopped him from enjoying life and being happy.

"He absolutely loves my dogs and he always wants to be near them and play with them. They're all large breeds, over 80 pounds, but he's not scared of them at all. He lays with them and cuddles them."

Fosterling added: "There are so many dog lovers out there who are passionate about dog rescue, and anytime a dog is rescued, they are very supportive. People love him!"

The video of Boogity has generated over 71,000 views, and many people have commented on the TikTok video to praise Fosterling for selflessly taking care of the pup.

One commenter wrote: "He really went through trauma. Poor baby. Hope you're giving him lots of kisses and nose boops." Another user wrote of Fosterling: "Love you for this."

However, not all the comments focused on the puppy unwinding in his foster mom's arms. Many people were concerned about the larger dogs behind Fosterling, who appeared pushed out. One comment reads: "My friend ins the back feels bamboozled! Such a good doggo letting the new pup get comfy."

