Hearts Melt as 14-Year-Old Shelter Dog Finally Finds His 'Forever Home'

A social media video of a 14-year-old blue heeler dog being adopted by a family after spending his entire life in a breeding facility has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

Angus the dog had been rescued from the breeding facility and moved to the Australian Animal Protection Society (AAPS), an animal shelter based in the Keysborough district of Melbourne, before being re-homed by a family who came into contact with the AAPS.

"Angus, or Gus for short, had spent his whole life in a breeding facility before he was finally rescued and transferred to us," a spokesperson for the shelter told Newsweek.

"He came into our care with a very sore and ulcerated eye, untreated arthritis and a skin disease as well as a severe dental disease. We also found out that he was in the early stages of heart disease. Although we knew he would be difficult to rehome with all these pre-existing conditions, we wanted to give him the best possible life we could and give him the best chance at finding a forever home," they added.

Angus the 14-year-old blue heeler had spent his entire life in a breeding facility before he was rescued and bought to the Australian Animal Protection Society. After a few months, Angus was re-homed and now lives with his forever family. Courtesy of AAPS_Victoria

In a viral TikTok video, which can be seen here, it details how Angus was snapped up by the loving family after coming into their care. However, Angus' road to being placed in a forever home from the shelter was a little bumpy.

"All in all, Angus had spent over 100 days in the shelter and between 3 and 4 weeks in foster care during his time," the shelter's spokesperson told Newsweek. "He was in the care of the AAPS for 137 days."

The TikTok clip, which has become a hit online after being viewed over 220,000 times, revealed that Angus had been in the shelter's care for around five months before moving in with his new family.

Still, it came as no surprise to the AAPS spokesperson who described Angus as being "the sweetest dog," who would have been a great addition to any family.

"He also got along well with other dogs and loved everyone around him. He loves playing in water and his new family live close to the beach so he can luckily play in the water all the time!" they added.

Delighted by the Angus' current family's interest in taking him home, the AAPS decided not to charge an adoption fee for the pup, even though the shelter had already spent thousands of Australian dollars on his health recovery and veterinary care.

"When it came down to it, we couldn't put a price on how special he is. He is priceless to us," the spokesperson summed up.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 6 by @AAPS_Victoria, the shelter's official TikTok account, the video has been liked by over 32,000 TikTok users. Over 600 users have shared their delight at Angus' adoption in the comments section below the post.

"Brought tears of happiness to my eyes," one TikTok user wrote.

"He's so handsome and it's wonderful that people saw that and adopted him! I'm happy crying. I like the happy ending stories," another user added.

"I have tears running violently down my face," chimed in a third user.

The AAPS shared under the post that they employ a vigorous application process, which includes telephone interviews and in-person meetings, to vet who is suitable for taking one of their animals home.

