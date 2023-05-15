Pets

Abused Rescue Dog Has Unexpected Reaction When Taken to Dog Park

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A social-media video of a rescued Belgian Malinois dog mingling with several other canines at a park has warmed hearts across the internet.

The newly viral TikTok clip was shared on March 25 by @GoIndianaBones. It captures the surprising moment when Indy, a 6-year-old dog from LA, chooses to play with solely unfixed male dogs at the busy dog park. The video with 1.9 million views has been captioned: "She's a flirt."

"Indy is a rescue Malinois from the Los Angeles city shelter, Los Angeles City East Valley Animal Shelter," Indy's owner, Andrea Begazo, told Newsweek.

Dog
A stock image of a Belgian Malinois playing with another dog on a hillside. The TikTok video shows Indy the rescue dog playing with a group of unfixed male canines at a dog park, stirring up concern in some viewers. Getty Images

"She was abused for breeding purposes, which led to her developing hip dysplasia and gaining a large amount of weight. After that, she was abandoned. She is not an energetic Malinois, but she is very loving by nature," she added.

Those who intentionally abuse animals are predominantly men under the age of 30, according to the Humane Society of the United States. Those involved in animal hoarding are more likely to be women over 60.

Begazo went on to share that the pup was physically abused, which led to her fearing aggressive behavior. In total, Indy had spent four months in the LA-based shelter before her family adopted her in late 2021.

Indy had entered the shelter as a stray with no front teeth, which her owner thinks was because of her chewing on chains or from prior abuse. The pup was also missing fur on her elbows and suffered from post-traumatic-stress-disorder (PTSD), making her fear reactivity and present as anxious. Indy would frequently self-harm.

@goindianabones

She's a flirt! 😏😏 #rescuedog #abuseddog #overbred #overbreeding #reactivedog #muzzle #socialization #malinois

♬ Can Can (Hardstyle Mix) - Da Tweekaz & High LEvel

What Do the Comments Say?

While some users gushed over Indy's new friendships, the video stirred up concern in others.

"The snappin turla just wants a boyfriend," one user wrote, while another added: "My reactive dog loves her the unfixed boys too."

"Ah yes, unfixed off leash dogs everywhere I'm sure nothing bad will happen," a third user wrote sarcastically.

Another posted: "The first mistake was going to a dog park. Especially with that many people and dogs."

The social-media account managed by Indy's owner, Begazo, has amassed over 110,000 TikTok followers to date by sharing snippets of Indy's daily life. Begazo said that she aims to raise awareness for rescue dogs and encourage other people to adopt animals in need of caring homes.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC