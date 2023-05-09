Tears Over Rescue Dog's Reaction to Her Foster Mom Officially Adopting Her

A rescue dog called Kelly has melted hearts online after a video went viral of her reaction when learning her foster mom was adopting her.

The clip was shared on TikTok in April, under the username Waldosrescue, by the New York City dog shelter where Kelly was staying before joining her foster (now-forever) mom. In it, the animal can be seen cuddling with the owner as she lets Kelly know that she's finally being taken in.

Her new owner can be heard saying: "Guess what I have decided that I, listen to me, that I love you and that you were sent to my life for a reason, and that I'm going to adopt you... Welcome to your forever home!" This post comes with a caption that reads: "This warms our heart, we absolutely love a foster fail! Kelly finding out she's been adopted by her foster mama!"

Stock image of a woman kissing her small dog as she holds it. A canine's reaction to being adopted by her foster owner has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Around 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Of all those dogs, about 710,000 who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners. Some 2 million are adopted each year, but 390,000 dogs are euthanized.

The TikTok video quickly gained popularity, and it has so far received more than 585,000 views and almost 100,000 likes.

One user, Kerry Frances | Actress Singer, commented: "She said 'Okay I pick you too!" And Camper the golden posted: "WHO IS CUTTING ONIONS."

Madds wrote: "Am adopted?! I will sit here forever." And Ashley commented: "I can't foster bc [because] this would be me every time. My 4 rescue dogs would end up having about 20 more siblings. SO CUTE." Allison added: "FOSTER FAILS ARE MY FAVORITE."

Another user, Jenna Lynn, commented: "Omg. So precious. She says 'I'm sitting right here so you can't take me anywhere else but here!'" And Warden464 added: "This made me cry happy tears animals no when [they're] adopted. Her way of saying thank you I love you to momma."

Donna Cristal Simpso wrote: "Crying at this.....she knew." And SBressler1999 added: "She said 'I know. I've just been waiting for you to know too." User ella b posted: "She knows she's happy and loving you in return."

Newsweek reached out to Waldosrescue for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.