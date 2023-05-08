Retriever Melts Hearts Trying To Find Owner After Being Lost for 1 Minute

Internet users have demanded an owner apologize for tricking her golden retriever into thinking she'd left the park without him, despite only being out of sight for a minute.

The adorable video was posted on TikTok by @maui_thegoldenpup, showing Maui happily walking through the park in search of his owner. But the retriever's wide grin instantly became a face of sheer concentration when he realized his owner was nowhere to be seen.

The owner hid behind a tree on the outskirts of the park to see if the retriever would manage to find her. Fortunately, after his momentary panic, Maui wandered over and spotted his sly owner hiding from him.

The adorable video of Maui after he "lost sight" of his owner for a minute has amassed over 9 million views and more than 1.2 million likes on TikTok since it was posted in March. Writing in the caption, the owner noted that retrievers, like Maui, are "so loyal" to their owners, highlighting how much he'd hate to be separated from her.

It's thought that approximately one in four dogs will experience separation anxiety to some extent, according to Veterinarians.org. A dog experiencing separation anxiety might bark, howl, become destructive, urinate, try to escape, or pace around.

There are ways of helping a nervous dog feel more comfortable without having their owner beside them. The American Society for the Protection of Animals highlights that their anxious behavior is just a symptom of their anxious predisposition, so owners can't tackle the problem without teaching the dog to enjoy being left alone.

Kristen Levine has spent 30 years in the pet industry, having worked extensively on the issue of pet behavior and anxiety. As the founder of Pet Anxiety Awareness Month, Levine aims to help owners understand why their pet might exhibit these behaviors, and how they can be ameliorated.

"Dog owners can help their dogs suffering from separation anxiety through behavior modification, and some thoughtful training to remove the stress associated with you leaving," she told Newsweek.

"If your dog's symptoms are relatively mild, begin working to alleviate your dog's separation anxiety by rewarding calm behavior. Ignore attention seeking behavior when the dog is overly excited."

Ultimately, owners need to show the dog that them leaving "is not a big deal," Levine explained. If the dog becomes anxious when they notice you putting a jacket on, or looking for the keys, give them a treat or a toy to preoccupy them.

Once a dog has positive associations regarding their owner leaving, they will realize that they don't need to be so terrified of the idea.

The video of Maui searching for his owner has generated over 5,000 comments from people feeling sympathy for the poor dog wandering round the park.

One person commented on the video: "Get him an apology pup cup now."

Another TikTok user wasn't so impressed with Maui's owner, as they wrote: "Don't ever do that to him again, that was too sad."

Newsweek reached out to @maui_thegoldenpup for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the video.

