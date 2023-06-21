Dog Who Wakes Up Deaf Sister With 'Soft Kisses' Has Internet Bawling

A social media video of a border collie dog waking up his deaf sister, Honey, has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The viral video shows the sensitive border collie named Bear gently nudging his sister while she is snoozing on a couch. The moving TikTok post shows Bear standing patiently above Honey until she gets up and makes a move.

"This is how Bear wakes up his deaf sister Honey. He wants her to come and play outside," the video's creator wrote across the post.

A stock image of two border collie dogs. The viral video showed Bear, one of the two collies, waking his deaf sister Honey up by nudging her. Getty Images

"Firstly, he tries to wake her with soft kisses, then jumps on the couch and says 'get up Honey'. She's very sleepy and has to do a big stretch," they added.

How Is Deafness Spotted in Dogs?

Patrik Holmboe is a head veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care, a veterinary telemedicine provider in The Netherlands. Holmboe told Newsweek how deafness affects dogs and how a hearing impairment can be identified and diagnosed in animals.

"How the deafness is spotted really comes down to the degree of deafness, full versus partial, and the alertness of the observer. The obvious signs would be poor response to auditory cues," Holmboe said.

"This can be very difficult to assess, especially if an animal is only partially deaf, as it might come across as them just being stubborn," he added. "The primary test of deafness is called the Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response. Noises are played to each ear, and the response of the brain is monitored via sensors attached to the skin of the head."

He said that deafness is much more of an issue in dogs than cats, because deaf puppies are more difficult to train. Deafness typically makes dogs less able to respond to dangers outdoors, such as cars or aggressive dogs. Owners with deaf dogs should consider keeping them on a leash while on walks to mitigate any risks.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 7, the TikTok video has been liked by more than 100,000 users and commented on more than 100 times.

"These dogs are perfectly named because he really is a bear and she really is honey," one user wrote.

"They are both pawfect angels," another user added.

"They are both so beautiful," commented a different TikToker.

Another user joked: "Important question: do you still say biiiggg stretchhh even though she is deaf?"

