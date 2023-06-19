Watch Heartwarming Moment Man With Down Syndrome Shares With Young Niece

A social-media video of a 24-year-old man with Down syndrome giving his young niece a tour of his fridge has warmed hearts across the internet.

The clip, shared to TikTok by the man's sister Erin, has been viewed more than 5.9 million times since June 13. "My brother Matt is the best uncle to his nephew and his niece, my daughter, who is featured in this video," Erin, who has kept her surname private, told Newsweek.

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of an extra chromosome that affects physical and intellectual development. People with Down syndrome may experience varied degrees of cognitive impairment. This may include delays in speech and language development; difficulty learning new skills; and problems with memory, concentration and problem-solving. The disorder can cause physical and mental-health issues, developmental delays, social isolation, and difficulty accessing educational opportunities.

Photos of Matt, who has Down syndrome, was filmed by sister Erin (left) showing his niece around his kitchen. Erin told Newsweek: "My brother Matt is the best uncle to his nephew and his niece, my daughter."

"In these video clips, my brother was spending time with his niece and showing her around his 'man cave'," Erin said, "and made the mistake of showing her his fridge because she was immediately interested in going through it!

"Matt doesn't usually like people going through his stuff, but he was very patient with his niece and let her explore the whole fridge," Erin said. "Then he redirected her to a water bottle that he knew she was allowed to drink from, and that he knew he would be OK to part with. It was lovely," she added.

Matt is filmed diligently showing his little niece around his kitchen in the viral clip, before letting her drink from one of his water bottles. The 24-year-old is known to be unsure about other people touching his belongings, which is a common trait of people with Down syndrome.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform, the TikTok post has been liked by over 718,000 users and commented on more than 1,500 times.

"I love this so much! The way he looked at you," one user wrote. "You could tell he was a bit anxious but he stayed so calm and loving through it all! So sweet of him," they added.

Another commented: "Such a good uncle. what a blessing to see him growing too."

Erin's TikTok account advocates for young people with Down syndrome. It shares with its 529,000 followers through countless funny and heartwarming videos how Matt lives a full and happy life with the support of his family.

If you have a heartwarming story, let us know via life@newsweek.com. Your story could be featured on Newsweek.

