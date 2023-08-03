Don't Miss Dog's Cute Reaction to Being Picked Up at Groomers—'What Gate?'

In an adorable video shared to TikTok by @sammy_in_the_city, teacup Yorkshire terrier Sammy is shown being picked up after a haircut. The second he spots his owner, the tiny canine darts towards her as fast as his little legs can carry him.

Sammy is so excited that he doesn't even wait for the groomer to open the gate, with the 2.5-pound pooch slipping through the gap between the hinges and the wall. After skidding across the wooden floor, he bounces in circles around his owner's legs, jumping up at the camera.

"She came back for me!!! She didn't abandon me at the groomers," the TikToker joked alongside the funny footage, which has received almost 230,000 views.

A Yorkshire terrier being groomed at a dog salon. Sammy was delighted to see his owner return for him in the cute clip. Evgenia Glinskaia/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Whether for a few hours or a few weeks, have you ever wondered what your dog thinks when you leave them behind? In an interview with Newsweek, Leigh Siegfried, CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks dog trainers, said that your dog's response depends on a combination of familiarity and temperament.

The first time you leave your dog at a new place—such as the groomers, doggy daycare or boarding kennels—they're more likely to react negatively and wonder where you've gone. However, repeat visits to the same locations will boost their confidence and let them know that you'll always return for them,

Your pet's personality is also a factor. More outgoing or well-socialized dogs will adapt to unfamiliar people and places more quickly than anxious canines, who may need more time or extra accommodations to adjust.

"Initially, dogs should be like, 'mom/dad, don't leave me,' but after a while, most dogs should walk happily right into a building," Siegfried said about daycare for dogs.

Kennels can be a little bit trickier, Siegfried warned. "It's like going to summer camp," Siegfried said. "It's an unfamiliar place with new people." Again, a lot hinges on a dog's personality, but most adapt after a short time.

Animal lovers couldn't get enough of the excitable pup, with the cute clip receiving more than 25,000 likes.

"Such a tiny little baby!" commented Sarah Houdini.

"Yorkies are so cute," said Summer.

"So funny!!! Adorable too," wrote CrazyWrold1232.

"That fwd slide," said Yosick3.

"Smol boi escapes," commented Waffles the Yorkie.

"Love the gate 'barrier,'" joked Rosebud, while Fafelle said: "Gate who?"

"That gate couldn't hold that dog back for nothing," wrote YeahYeahYeahIAmLorde.

"My babies do the exact same thing!!" said Sonia Sanchez.

"My groomers call as soon as my dog is done," joked anne. "Like 'your dog is depressed can you come immediately.'"

