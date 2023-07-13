Funny

Dog's 'Excited' Hops When Arriving at Day Care Leaves Internet in Stitches

By
Funny Dogs Pets Animals TikTok

Internet users can't get enough of this dog's excited reaction when entering his doggy day care, as the elated pup simply can't contain his exhilaration.

The hilarious video was posted by Houston Bark Park on their TikTok account, showing "how excited this pup gets when arriving" at the center. The dog didn't seem too disheartened about being left by his owner for the day, as the camera footage shows him gleefully jumping up and down on the spot.

Since the video of the dog who "gets super excited when his mom drops him off" was posted on July 6, it has been viewed more than 3.8 million times and received over 587,000 likes.

Retriever smiling at the camera
A stock image of a golden retriever puppy jumping up to the camera. A viral video showing a dog's reaction when arriving at day care has been viewed by over 3 million people. Daisia Grafton/Getty Images

Spending on pets appears to be going upwards with expenditure in the pet industry rising from just over $90 billion in 2018, to over $136 billion in 2022. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) estimates that pet food and treats make up the most expensive chunk, costing around $58 billion in 2022.

Dog owners are also willing to spend money to ensure their dog is cared for and getting enough exercise each day, as services such as day care, grooming, training and pet-sitting cost over $11.4 billion.

Going to day care may be difficult for some dogs, but this dog in Houston makes no secret of his sheer joy each morning. Alongside the video, the day care center even joked that "every pup that gets dropped off is happy to arrive," so this dog isn't the only one.

When the leash was finally handed over to the day care worker, the dog happily led the way through the entrance so he could go and join his friends.

@houstonbarkpark

A pup arriving to our doggy daycare in Houston, (Houston Bark Park and Daycare), gets super excited when his mom drops him off! 🐾 We have three locations in Houston and EVERY pup that gets dropped off is happy to arrive! #houstonbarkpark #houstondogdaycare #doggydaycare #dogdaycare #houstondogplaces #houstondogmom

♬ original sound - Houston Bark Park

Hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the viral post to laud the dog's joyful reaction, as Houston Bark Park noted that everyone there "provides a loving environment for our pups."

One commenter wrote: "That's how you know it's a good daycare."

One TikToker joked that he's "jumping for joy."

Another person commented on the post: "I work at one of these places. Can confirm love seeing the happy wiggles and jumps from our doggos."

Newsweek reached out to @houstonbarkpark via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC