Dog's 'Excited' Hops When Arriving at Day Care Leaves Internet in Stitches

Internet users can't get enough of this dog's excited reaction when entering his doggy day care, as the elated pup simply can't contain his exhilaration.

The hilarious video was posted by Houston Bark Park on their TikTok account, showing "how excited this pup gets when arriving" at the center. The dog didn't seem too disheartened about being left by his owner for the day, as the camera footage shows him gleefully jumping up and down on the spot.

Since the video of the dog who "gets super excited when his mom drops him off" was posted on July 6, it has been viewed more than 3.8 million times and received over 587,000 likes.

A stock image of a golden retriever puppy jumping up to the camera.

Spending on pets appears to be going upwards with expenditure in the pet industry rising from just over $90 billion in 2018, to over $136 billion in 2022. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) estimates that pet food and treats make up the most expensive chunk, costing around $58 billion in 2022.

Dog owners are also willing to spend money to ensure their dog is cared for and getting enough exercise each day, as services such as day care, grooming, training and pet-sitting cost over $11.4 billion.

Going to day care may be difficult for some dogs, but this dog in Houston makes no secret of his sheer joy each morning. Alongside the video, the day care center even joked that "every pup that gets dropped off is happy to arrive," so this dog isn't the only one.

When the leash was finally handed over to the day care worker, the dog happily led the way through the entrance so he could go and join his friends.

Hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the viral post to laud the dog's joyful reaction, as Houston Bark Park noted that everyone there "provides a loving environment for our pups."

One commenter wrote: "That's how you know it's a good daycare."

One TikToker joked that he's "jumping for joy."

Another person commented on the post: "I work at one of these places. Can confirm love seeing the happy wiggles and jumps from our doggos."

