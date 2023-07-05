Heartwarming

Saint Bernard Can't Hide His Emotions After Friends Leave in Adorable Clip

Heartwarming Dogs TikTok Life Lifestyle

A Saint Bernard called Midas has melted hearts all over the internet thanks to a video of him reacting to friends leaving the house going viral on social media last week.

The clip, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the dog's owner under the username @Saint.in.the.city, showed Midas walking towards his mom, looking melancholic and with what look like tears in his eyes. He can then be seen staring outside the window with his face down as if he really missed the friends who just left.

The heartwarming post came with a caption that says: "Aftermath of his friends leaving." Followed by: "Stuck with Mom."

Stock image of a sad saint bernard. A dog's reaction to his friends leaving has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Dogs are social creatures who like spending time with people or other animals, so loneliness is not for them. Some really struggle with being alone, turning to chewing or clawing stuff around the house, or barking or even howling, in order to self-soothe and cope.

According to the Animal Humane Society, whenever you are out but can't hire a dog walker, or take him to doggy daycare, there are some ways you can help them cope at home. You should provide them with mentally stimulating toys such as treat puzzles, and leave the TV or radio on. You should also train them, and get another dog if possible.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1 million views and 213,800 likes on the platform.

@saint.in.the.city

Stuck with Mom #saintbernard #dogsoftiktok #tiktokpets #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound - saint.in.the.city

One user, dimeking_, commented: "You better get a second dog immediately." And Rio-Jordan Skye said: "That is the biggest ball of baby I have ever seen." Carly Michelene wrote: "Beethoven dog." And AnaMax added: "You better bring his friends back right now!!!"

Pete and rePete wrote: "He needs a permanent friend." And Delary said: "Give him a hug pleaseeeeee." Shifu Colins added: "Beethoven enjoying some me time before his next big starting role..." Xiomara joked: "U know he's so cute but I just can't get over the movie Cujo."

Another user, hunterrrrr, commented: "My shihtzu would go crazy to be his friend." And Nikki Löu Breen said: "Obviously needs a brother or sister asap......."

Ronearc wrote: "Nothing can sulk quite like a Giant Dog. Our 150lbs Newfie also had this mastered." And notreallyinteresredalall added: "Omg! I just wanna squeeze his face! so adorbs!!!!"

Newsweek reached out to Saint.in.the.city, for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

