Senior Rescue Dog Who Looks Just Like a Puppy Melts Hearts: 'The Ears'

A video of an adorable, puppy-like senior rescue dog has gone viral on TikTok, where it has gained over 600,000 views.

In the clip shared by @canigetpregnantfromthis, a TikToker in Los Angeles, a woman said some people thought her dog, Harper, "looks like a puppy," even though she was 10 years old when the video was shared.

Harper, who died just days after the clip was posted, had epilepsy and "really bad seizures," which required her to take medication three times a day. She was also "a very anxious dog" and needed "routine and structure in her life," the woman said.

Harper was also "not very good with other dogs," according to the owner. She didn't like "people watching her eat" and liked being "hidden under tables."

Around 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year, including 2 million dogs, according to 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA),

Among the animals that enter shelters are ones rescued from cruelty, such as hoarding situations, dogfighting rings and puppy mills. "These animals often suffer from trauma and require specialized care and rehabilitation," the ASPCA says.

A stock image shows a corgi puppy. A video of a senior rescue dog that looked like a puppy with her corgi-like ears has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Canines that are more than 7 years old are considered senior dogs, veterinarians Malcolm Weir, Krista Williams and Ernest Ward point out in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

"Senior dogs are in the stage of life where aging begins to affect every organ system. Some organs wear out faster or are more susceptible to cumulative damage than others, so certain observations are critical," the veterinarians said.

Senior dogs should be taken to a veterinarian at least once a year for an annual checkup and every six months "if your dog is considered geriatric," they said.

The veterinarians also said that early detection of chronic diseases, such as kidney disease, thyroid disease and diabetes, is "the key to successful treatment and preservation of quality of life."

The dog owner in the TikTok clip said Harper's exact breed type was not known. But the owner was "pretty sure" she had "some corgi in her because of these little ears and cocker spaniel because of her tail and her fur."

Harper was also said to have been "a pro-traveler," having traveled with her human dad frequently. "You won't even know she's sleeping before your feet."

According to a subsequent video shared by the poster, Harper died after being rushed to the veterinarian's office, about four days after the previous viral clip was posted.

"I'm absolutely devastated as this is so unexpected.... I'm just so thankful that I got to share her with everybody," the woman said.

The rescue dog made an impact on TikTok users, several of whom commented on her ears.

Charlotte simply said, "The ears," while Rebecca added, "Her ears!"

AmaraMari3 said: "I think she can fly with those ears." Mona Bear & Misty said, "Her breed is 100 percent stuffed animal."

Lottie Bryant noted: "She's so cute she looks like a bear."

User ginaolivia agreed, writing: "She looks like Winnie the Pooh!!"

Piper ZY wrote, "She has such thoughtful eyes," while Shay said, "She's actually the most precious thing I've ever seen."

