Senior Rescue Dogs Going to Chick-fil-A Is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Seven senior rescue dogs living in a shelter in Venice, Florida, got an extra-special treat on a trip to Chick-fil-A.

Cookie, Sunshine, Roxie, Lucy, Mollie and Mia jumped into the rescue van and enjoyed some doggy ice cream and, of course, nuggets. The video of the heart-warming day out has received more than 400,000 views on TikTok.

Lisa Letson, founder of True and Faithful Rescue, told Newsweek: "True and Faithful was started over 10 years ago when I adopted my first senior dog. We specifically seek out the non-adoptable dogs and high medical seniors."

Photos of two of the residents from True and Faithful Rescue in Venice, Florida, enjoying their Chick-fil-A treats. The rescue founder told Newsweek: "We specifically seek out the non-adoptable dogs and high medical seniors." @trueandfaithful/TikTok

Two-fifths (40 percent) of all dogs and 43 percent of all cats in the United States are adopted from rescue shelters, according to pet-adoption statistics published by the Humane Society.

There's nothing quite like seeing senior dogs getting a bit of extra love, whether they're making progress at a new foster home or keeping up with walks despite their age.

With 32 residents living at True and Faithful Rescue, the ranch includes sheds with televisions, fresh blankets and new bedding twice a day.

"All the seniors are served homemade meals twice a day and, of course, snacks," Letson said. "We adopt the dogs out and work with rescue partner The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria [in Virginia]."

Madison Mulvihill, shelter worker and social-media expert, told Newsweek: "Due to our rescue being filled with mostly senior or unwanted dogs from high-kill shelters, we focus on making every second special. Our idea behind taking our senior dogs out is realizing that they have not been loved or treated with the proper care. These dogs have never gone for a car ride that ends with delicious soft-serve ice cream, nuggets, and kisses."

Many of the rescue residents have special needs or conditions like cancer, and the team at True and Faithful do everything they can to make the time the dogs have left extra special.

The trips to Chick-fil-A are a fairly regular occurrence as they shower the rescued pups with love. "We make sure to make time for special days, such as a pool day, beach day, and even golf-cart rides. They all were beyond thrilled to get in the car and were even more excited when their food came out. One of our residents, Cookie, was crying until she received her soft-serve vanilla ice cream," said Mulvihill.

Photos of two of the canines treated to some dog-friendly ice cream and chicken nuggets on their special trip. A shelter worker told Newsweek: "They all were beyond thrilled to get in the car and were even more excited when their food came out." @trueandfaithful/TikTok

The team shared the day on their TikTok page where viewers loved seeing the pups enjoying their treat.

"I love them so much," posted one commenter, while another viewer wrote: "Awee now I'm crying. I have such a soft spot for senior babies. They're just the sweetest little souls."

Thrilled that people enjoyed seeing the content, Letson said: "We love getting the word out on social media because old dogs deserve a second chance. They make us better humans, and their love is unconditional."

